In general, CEO Aaryn Flynn and art director Neil Thompson reconfirm that not being satisfied with the current state of the game but have several ideas to improve it. They are also optimistic about the progress being made.

The team of Nightingale has released a new video update on the game’s progress, explaining what we can expect for the update expected for the end of the summer .

Nightingale Update Details

“It has to be said that we are not happy with the state of the game, we are not happy with the overall sentiment, we are not happy with the number of players,” Flynn says in the recent update posted to YouTube.

One of the most important issues the team is focusing on right now is the Improving the Realms. These transdimensional portals are the game’s big selling point, but they fall short. Thompson says, “You’re a Realmwalker, I think a big part of the work we’re doing is to deliver on that promise, the promise of adventure, and to have more to do within the Realms to make them more immersive, more contained within them, more unique. Those things are really important to us.”

“We have heard loudly that the Realms sometimes they may seem a bit too samey and repetitive“, notes Flynn. “We put a lot of effort into thinking about how to improve that,” adds Thompson, “and we made some changes to make it a little more structurally traditional, but also exciting.”

Another key note is the progression. “One important way we want to improve [Nightingale] is to give more structure to the experience,” Flynn continues. “By that I mean that the player feels like they’re progressing and understanding more about what they can do.” This also means that exploration will be a little more directed and less open than it was at launch.

It is also mentioned that Nightingale is not yet perfect on a technical level, as it is not possible to create structures as large as those of other similar games. The planned rework should allow for increase the number of pieces that you can use in structures, so you can be more creative.

Let’s hope this is the right time, since in April the team had spoken with Epic Games to overcome some technical limitations and already in March it had declared itself dissatisfied and had already promised improvements.