It’s been quite a while since Hunter x Hunter disappeared, and as you can imagine, the silence left some fans on edge. After all, Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga is incredibly popular, but the series has been forced on a series of hiatuses since it began.

when the manga of Hunter x Hunter disappears, it doesn’t take long for questions about an indefinite sabbatical to begin to arise, but Shōnen Jump he had no information for the fans since the silence began and we are already in 2023. So now, the creator of Hunter x Hunter is clearing everything up.

On Twitter, Togashi gave a surprise update to fans about Hunter x Hunter. It was there that the artist posted a series of paper corners marked 1 through 19. As it turns out, Togashi has been working diligently on chapter 401 of Hunter x Hunterand his entire team backs Togashi up with simple praise.

“Although the production system for the manga hasn’t been solidified yet, I’m glad that my working time at the desk is gradually increasing little by little,” the artist shared with fans.

At this time, there is still no word on when it will return. Hunter x Hunter with a new chapter, but the fans hope that it will be soon. Last year marked the return of the manga of Hunter x Hunter after his longest disappearance to date. The pause in question began in 2019 to end in 2022. But, of course, the creator of Hunter x Hunter he took a break to solve some health problems.

Now, Hunter x Hunter is moving full speed ahead and Togashi is taking care of the manga with an expanded team. Regarding the anime of Hunter x Huntersadly it seems that the series shōnen is keeping a low profile. the latest anime of Hunter x Hunter with Gon premiered in 2011. But if Togashi ends his manga one day, fans hope that Hunter x Hunter receive a reboot to tackle the whole story. For now, you can watch the anime from Hunter x Hunter from 2011 to crunchyrolland Togashi’s manga will be published simultaneously on the app Shōnen Jump when chapter 401 is eventually released.

Via: comic book



