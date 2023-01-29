The world of Super Mario lends itself to many games: Mario Bros, 3D platformers, puzzle games, the legendary Mario Kart and also a wide range of sports titles (the most recent is the botched Mario Strikers).

There has been no news of a stock for several years Mario Baseball: the latest release concerns the Nintendo Wii, with Mario Super Sluggers released in the now distant 2008but it looks like things are about to change.

As reported by insider Zippo (reliable as far as Nintendo) Bandai Namco and Now Production they would be developing a new Mario Baseball title.

the insider does not provide us with many details in this regard, except that his tip would be confirmed by a recent renewal by Nintendo of the rendering of Princess Daisy right from Mario Super Sluggers.

Zippo adds, ironically, that Nintendo is spoiled for choice for ruin this series too: certainly refers to the failures of the more recent Mario Strikers and Mario Tennis, targeted for the lack of content that limited its longevity and demonstrated a certain laziness on the part of Nintendo.

Hoping things will be different this time, Zippo concludes the speech by saying that he will be present a particular guest in the roster of the title, simply writing “Wakka wakka wakka wakka” as a clue: the intention of indicating Pac-Man is clear, of which we recognize the onomatopoeia of the memorable “verse”.