“An unsuccessful drone attack on one of the defense ministry’s workshop complexes in the central Iranian city of Isfahan has been thwarted,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that one of the drones was hit by the defense system. anti-aircraft defense of the complex and two others exploded.” The accident, which occurred at 11:30 pm on Saturday evening (4:00 am on Sunday in Italy), damaged only part of the roof of a garage and caused no casualties or damage to the equipment. The activities of the workshops continue,” the ministry said as quoted by the IRNA news agency. Videos circulated on social media show explosions at an ammunition depot north of the city of Isfahan, with emergency units dispatched to the scene.



