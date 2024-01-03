2023 saw a major change in the tradition of Mario with the official change of voice actor chosen for the character: the new actor, Kevin Afghani, aware of the important role he has been called to play in the world of video games, reflected on the question in a thought at the beginning of the year and thanked the fans for the great welcome.

As we have seen, the historical voice of Mario, Charles Martinetdefinitively retired last August, pushing Nintendo to have to find a replacement in a rather short time, considering the intense release program planned for the series in question, also relaunched this year by the enormous success of Super Mario Bros . The film.

The choice fell on the actor Kevin Afghanian American voice actor who previously also worked on Genshin Impact and on the dubbing of some characters in the anime sector, who from October 2023 is officially the new voice of Mario, Luigi and Wario.