As expected, American presidential candidate Donald Trump will appeal against the decision of the state of Maine to exclude him from the primaries, which will take place there on March 5. That writing American media Tuesday evening. Shenna Bellows, the top election official in Maine, stated that Trump can never become president again because of his role in the 2021 Capitol storming. Lawyers for Trump call Bellows, from the Democratic party, “biased.”

Trump's lawyers also argue that Bellows does not have the position to exclude a presidential candidate from the primaries. She is also said to have based herself on “unreliable evidence”, without explaining this further. Bellows says he has taken Trump's challenge into account. “This is part of the process. I have confidence in my decision and in the law.”

The highest court in the state of Colorado decided in mid-December that the American ex-president may not participate in the elections there. The Republican party filed an appeal against this last week. Trump has not yet done this personally, but he is said to intend to do so himself. The presidential elections will take place on November 5.