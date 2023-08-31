The new Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Mario Wonderthe 2D chapter of Super Mario Bros arriving on October 20, has provided fans of the series with a large number of really interesting news: we’ll tell you more about it here.

Among the many things shown, a short scene aroused user curiositywho have reported numerous screenshots and jokes about it on the main social networks.

Our Yoshinow a playable character, can make Mario and all the other playable characters ride on his back, whatever their transformation, even the… gigantic ones.

Mario Elefanteduring the trailer, he is seen on the back of a Yoshi visibly in difficulty due to the weight of his friend: this scene amused and “terrified” the web, which fears for the poor dinosaur’s back.

“If in Mario’s Final Smash in the next Smash Bros game he doesn’t transform into an elephant and shatter his opponent’s spine like Yoshi’s in this game, then Sakurai has completely failed as director”

Says an X user, and actually we can’t blame him: since the first appearance in presentation trailer of Super Mario Bros Wonder, Elephant Mario has earned a place in all of our hearts.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros Wonder is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.