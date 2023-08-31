Playstation has launched a rich round of sales for its games published in PC version on Steam. Virtually all of its catalog is on sale, apart from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, released a few weeks ago, with offers ranging from 20 to 75%.
Considering that we are talking about some of the most famous titles of recent years, this is an opportunity at least to be evaluated.
The offers
Among the games on offer we find The Last of Us Part 1 at €47.99 instead of €59.99 (-20%), Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at €40.19 instead of €59.99 (-33%) , Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales at €33.49 instead of €49.99 (-33%), God of War at €29.99 instead of €49.99 (-40%), Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at €16.49 instead of €49.99 (-67%), Returnal at €47.99 instead of €59.99 (-20%), Uncharted Legacy of Thieves at €29.99 instead of €49, €99 and more.
In short, if you are interested in one of the PlayStation Studios titles also published on PC, this is the right opportunity to have them with a little discount.
