As widely predicted by the latest estimates, given the extremely positive performance of the film in cinemas, Super Mario Bros. The Movie in the last weekend it exceeded the billion dollars Of cash globally.

The Illumination film e Nintendo is the first of 2023 to exceed one billion dollars in receipts, surpassing Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Avatar: The Way of the Water (consider that we are only talking about receipts made during the year, not absolute).

It is also one of the few films post COVID-19 to have reached ten-figure collections, entering the exclusive club which includes, for example, Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Jurassic World Dominion.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Super Mario Bros. The film was disliked by critics for its syncopated rhythms, weak script and story considered a little too superficial. Evidently, however, this is exactly what the public was looking for from a film starring the Italian plumber, given the success it has found all over the world and which will pave the way for other films based on Nintendo’s intellectual properties.