May Day | President Niinistö was happy about the return of the May Day tradition

The May Day greeting was presented to the presidential couple this year by Rauma’s Poikastoitkunta.

Presidential couple Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukio received May Day greetings in front of the Presidential Palace on Monday after a four-year break.

Niinistö was happy that it was possible to return to the tradition again this year.

“Let’s hope that the tradition will continue year after year without interruption,” said Niinistö.

The last time the reception of May Day greetings was held at the Presidential Palace in 2019. In 2020–2022, the presidential couple received May Day greetings virtually.

The event started a little before noon in sunny weather with the May Day flower reception. The proceeds of Folkhälsan’s annual May Day flower collection are used for activities that promote the safety and health of children and young people.

After this, the Finnish Workers’ Music Union brought their greetings to the presidential couple. The greeting was performed by the youth wind orchestra Rauma Poikastoitkunta.

At the end of the event, the student union of the University of Helsinki and the Student Union Singers brought their greetings.

Correction May 1, 2023 at 3:56 p.m.: Although it was first written at the beginning of the story, the presidential couple received May Day greetings in front of the Presidential Palace after a break of four years, not three years.

Read more: HS showed politicians’ May Day speeches live

Read more: HS followed May Day celebrations on Helsinki’s Ullanlinnanmäki – More than an hour long broadcast available to watch

Read more: The celebration has been peaceful in a large part of the country

Read more: Future lawyers plan to party at other people’s parties, exchange students were amazed by the number of people – HS followed the May Day fun