Mario voice actor Chris Pratt has discussed the inevitable sequel to the box office-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie, and said that news on what comes next should be coming “soon.”

Exactly how soon, however, seems to depend on the ongoing writer’s strike which has shutdown much of Hollywood.

“We’re in the midst of this writers’ strike, and so everything has been paused and on hold for the right reasons,” Pratt told Entertainment Tonight.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.

“I really do support the WGA and our writers,” he continued. “When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it’ll be time to start talking about what’s next for that.”

A follow-up to the Super Mario Bros. Movie seems inevitable, thanks to the film’s enormous success. It is the most profitable video game adaptation of all time, the biggest animated movie debut of all time, and the biggest-grossing movie of 2023 so far.

As of this week, it has raked in more than $1.3bn worldwide.

“We’re so grateful for the support,” Pratt said, reflecting on the film’s success. “[It’s] really shocking to me how successful that movie’s been.

“I mean, I expected people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it’s truly multi-generational around the world. People love it. They love Mario… It’s a really fun, funny, cute, heartwarming movie and , god, I can’t believe I’m part of it.”

Potential sequels and spin-offs were always clearly part of Nintendo and Minions film studio Illumination’s plan. Even before the film launched there was discussion of a Donkey Kong-fronted project also being in the pipeline.

So, where could the Mario Movie series go next? Spoilers abound, but Eurogamer already has several ideas…

I enjoyed the film for what it was, and dubbed it “an entertaining advert for everything Nintendo” in Eurogamer’s Super Mario Bros. Movie review.