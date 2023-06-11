Manchester City-Inter, winner: who won the Champions League final

MANCHESTER CITY INTER WINNER – Who won the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter scheduled for tonight – June 10 – at 9pm in Istanbul? The winner was… NEWS UPDATE…

Streaming and TV

Where to see the match Manchester City Inter live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sports channels and unencrypted, free of charge, on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Manchester City Inter kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Saturday 10 June 2023.

Not just tv. Live streaming the final of Champions League Manchester City Inter will be visible through the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Official formations

But what are the official formations of Manchester City-Inter? Here are the coaches’ picks for the 2022-2023 Champions League final:

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Ake, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland. all.: Guardhouse

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. all.: Inzaghi.