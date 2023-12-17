Twenty-six years after the release of Super Mario 64 exclusively on the Nintendo 64, a fan has uploaded some old footage online that further confirms the fact that Luigi was a playable character in the game before being cut during development.

The thing, for years, was one of the greatest and most long-lived urban legends in the history of video games and only leaks from a few years ago confirmed what until then only rumors had been considered.

In fact, in 2020, the infamous took place Nintendo Gigaleaka series of data leaks involving many Nintendo products including the aforementioned Super Mario 64 .

At that event, dataminers who analyzed the source code found evidence of Luigi's presence in Super Mario 64 among them a complete character model.

Again in reference to the presence of the character in the iconic Nintendo video game, some videos have recently been uploaded which shed further light on Luigi's presence.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by the channel Now In Game and, around the 13:21 minute mark, the most attentive spectators can spot a build of Super Mario 64 on the central screen that features Luigi as a playable character.

According to what was stated in the past by MiyamotoLuigi was included as a playable character in one multiplayer mode discarded for Super Mario 64. Because of the little memory available in the game cartridge and given that, upon release of the game, few would have had two controllersLuigi was left out of the final build of the game.