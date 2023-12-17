In the Ulyanovsk region, the director of a management company was detained, which provided services to residents of the Tsilninsky district that did not meet the safety and health requirements of consumers, as a result of which a girl and a man were poisoned with carbon monoxide. This was stated on December 17 in a message on website investigative department of the Investigative Committee (IC) for the region.

“It was established that on the morning of December 15, 2023, in the apartments of the building on Pionerskaya street. In Tsiln, the bodies of a 19-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man were discovered, the cause of death of which was previously stated to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, seven residents of the house, including four children, were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care,” the department said.

A criminal investigation into the death of two residents of the Tsilninsky district as a result of gas poisoning, initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, ongoing.

Investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident, and examinations have been ordered.

Three children were among those poisoned by carbon monoxide. All the victims lived in the same house, and the district prosecutor's office is also investigating the circumstances of the death of two people.