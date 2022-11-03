Super Lone Survivorremake of the indie horror classic Lone Survivor, may never come up Nintendo Switch as announced, due to the hate messages received from its author, Jasper Byrne, and poor sales of the PC version.

The original title was a 2D horror with a great atmosphere and generally very popular, so much so that it was rewarded with good sales. For the tenth anniversary, Byrne has decided to make the remake, Super Lone Survivor, changing the graphics engine so as to make the work of creating the ports more agile. Despite the graphic improvements, the new contents and the new options, the launch of the game has passed completely in silence, both among the players, both in the press, and among various streamers and youtubers, even those who had obtained excellent results in terms of views with videos of the original.

Super Lone Survivor is a great remake

The biggest problem, however, was created by the prejudices born of a review on Steam, at the time the only one, written after a few minutes of gameplay (typical of many timely reviews on Steam and one of the problems that Valve no longer seems to care about. of a lot), in which there was talk of a lack of new content. Of course this is not true, but it was enough to stop many from buying and to make Byrne receive hateful messages via email for the entire operation, so much so that he would pass the desire to complete the port for Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, the review has been partially rectified, Byrne has specified in the description of the game that it is recommended above all to those who have not played the original, but nothing has helped to revive it.

Byrne felt particularly mortified by the situation, so much so that he wrote some particularly painful Twitter messages to clarify that the game may not interest everyone, even going so far as to apologize to those who found themselves with a different title than what they hoped for.

What to add? Byrne seems to be another victim of the gaming hordes, always ready to poison the environment with claims and offenses. Too bad for Nintendo Switch owners, who could miss out on a great game.