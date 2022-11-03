When William Almada left the technical direction of Saints After Opening 2021, the Pachuca board did not hesitate to look for him as their new strategist. The Hidalguenses’ bet paid off, as they were the best team of the year 2022 and the “cherry on the cake” was the title in the tournament that just ended.

Since Clausura 2022, the team from Hidalgo changed its face completely under the technical direction of the Uruguayan and also reached the final, although they lost it to Atlas. This did not discourage them and for the next tournament they achieved their revenge, with few changes in the squad and in the style of play.

But beyond the finals, Pachuca it was the best team of 2022 because it was the most productive in terms of points and goals. Los Tuzos added, between the two tournaments, 70 points in the regular phase, product of 21 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses. With that they surpassed America (64), tigers (63), Monterrey (61) and Santos (53).

The team from Hidalgo had better numbers between Clausura 2022 and Apertura 2022. Photo: JAM MEDIA

Of the points obtained, 40 were in the Hidalgo Stadium, that is, the ‘Bella airosa’ became a fortress this year. As for the offense, in the regular phase, they were surpassed by America with 62 goals, for 58 of the hidalguenses. However, counting the two Liguillas, the Tuzos scored 85 goals to the Eagles’ 80.

Nicholas Ibanez He was the top scorer of the year with 31 goals, 20 in the regular phase and 11 more in the Fiesta Grande. Behind the Argentine were André-Pierre Gignac (22), Henry Martin (17), Rodrigo Aguirre (15), and Germán Berterame and Julián Quiñones with 14 points in their individual account.

As for defense, only in the regular phase Pachuca was one of the best along with scratchedallowing only 30 goals, so the solidity in the lower half was also a key point this year for the team from Hidalgo to achieve its seventh title of MX League.