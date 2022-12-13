Kawhi has no antidote for the Celtics. Brooklyn slips eighth into the back nine. The Spurs surprise the Cavs: a block by Keldon Johnson decides with 6″ to go

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



The Clippers find the best Leonard, finally sparkling in the clear and prestigious success over Boston. “Defense and Butler”: with this traditional recipe Miami returns to victory, a must, in Indianapolis. San Antonio surprises Cleveland, Jones replaces Morant in a big way at the Grizzlies, Doncic, Durant and Lillard go crazy dragging the Mavs, Nets and Blazers. Here are the details of the 7 games of the Italian NBA night.

THE CLIPPERS-BOSTON 113-93 — Proof of strength of the Clippers (16-13) who in full demonstrate that they can play it against anyone. They “pave” the Celtics first force in the East by dominating with the Leonard-George tandem. With 3′ to play, the reserves of both teams even enter the parquet, with the result already decided. For Kawhi season maximum in points, 25, rebounds, 9, and assists, 6. Above all, Los Angeles reiterates its defensive excellence, limiting the best offense in the league, that of the team with the best record (21-7), to just 93 points . And Tatum rolls 7/20. Boston, in the second knockout in a row in California, after the one at home Dubs, had scored at least 100 points for 32 consecutive games.

Los Angeles: George 26 (6/17, 2/5, 8/9 tl), Leonard 25, Morris 13. Rebounds: Leonard 9. Assists: Leonard 6.

Boston: Brown 21 (8/9, 1/6, 2/6 tl), Tatum 20, Brogdon 18. Rebounds: Tatum 11. Assists: Brogdon 6.

INDIANA-MIAMI 82-87 — A vintage match. Defenses, defenses and more defenses. Miami (13-15) badly needed it to get back to winning ways after losing 3 of the last 4 games played, and having already crashed in Indianapolis, moreover. Adebayo’s 22 points and 17 rebounds, and above all Butler’s 7-point streak in the last quarter, make the difference. The Pacers (14-14) close with 35% from the field, the Heat with 38%. Haliburton with just one point, shooting 0/9. Between two teams recovering from unforgivable defeats, the Heat at home with the Spurs, the Pacers at home with the Nets without 8 players, it is therefore that of Coach Spoelstra who raises his head. Defending strong, the house recipe.

Indiana: Hield 19 (5/9, 3/7), Nembhard 18, Turner 15. Rebounds: Turner 13. Assists: Haliburton 6.

You love me: Adebayo 22 (8/18, 6/7 tl), Butler 20, Martin/Strus 9. Rebounds: Adebayo 17. Assists: Herro 6.

SAN ANTONIO-CLEVELAND 112-111 — Try to understand them, the Spurs. They win for the third time in a row, after losing 11 consecutive games. It's 9-18 now. The Cavs fold (17-11) thanks to a super block by Keldon Johnson with 6 " to play by sending the sender a support on the incoming basket by Mitchell. After LeVert's offensive rebound, Garland still has a chance to win it, but his three-point shot from the corner misses the retina. Cleveland, also down by 19 points in the third quarter, gives itself the chance to win, but remains "short", in Texas.

San Antonio: Richardson 24 (4/6, 5/7, 1/1 tl), Johnson 21, Vassell 16. Rebounds: Bassey 11. Assists: Jones/Collins 5.

Cleveland: Mitchell 28 (10/17, 2/7, 2/2 tl), LeVert 23, Garland 18. Rebounds: Mobley 13. Assists: Garland 9.

DALLAS-OKLAHOMA CITY 121-114 — Doncic scores 38 points, Gilgeous-Alexander 42. But the Slovenian has the last word, returning after an absence match due to a nuisance in his right quadriceps. The Mavs without him had lost by 29 points in Chicago… This time they lead by 15, but the Thunder (11-16) are back at -5 with 28” to play. A couple of free throws by Bullock take the suspense away. The Texans (14-13) had lost at home in the previous season with Oklahoma City, in overtime.

Dallas: Doncic 38 (10/17, 3/10, 9/10 tl), Hardaway/Dinwiddie 20. Rebounds: Doncic 11. Assists: Dinwiddie 10.

Oklahoma City: Gilgeous-Alexander 42 (13/21, 1/2, 13/13 tl), Williams 17, Giddey 14. Rebounds: Pokusevski 9. Assists: Giddey/Williams 4.

MEMPHIS-ATLANTA 128-103 — Sixth win in a row for the Grizzlies (18-9) who remain stuck to the Pelicans leaders of the West, very clear in their rearview mirror, just half a game away. Memphis wins even without the bruised Morant, driven by the 22 points and 11 assists of Tyus Jones, his enlightened replacement, and the 8 blocks of Jaren Jackson. Atlanta (14-14) was without Young, Murray and Bogdanovic, the top three perimeter scorers, and finds itself naked, in attack. The Hawks have lost in 4 of their last 5 outings.

Memphis: Jones 22 (4/7, 4/7, 2/3 tl), Brooks 18, Aldama 16. Rebounds: Jackson 7. Assists: Jones 11.

Atlanta: Hunter 19 (5/11, 2/5, 3/3 tl), Holiday 15, Johnson 14. Rebounds: Okongwu 10. Assists: A. Holiday 6.

WASHINGTON-BROOKLYN 100-112 — Brooklyn (17-12) wins for the eighth time in the last nine games played. “No more excuses, no more distractions. We only think about winning games” – comments Irving -. While it lasts…Durant scores 30 points, this time, and Kyrie scores 24: they are enough and they advance against the Wizards (11-17) in free fall, at the seventh consecutive knockout. Two teams going in opposite directions… Without the injured Beal, not even Barton’s 22 points, his seasonal high, are not enough.

Washington: Barton 22 (4/7, 4/8, 2/2 tl), Porzingis/Kuzma 20. Rebounds: Gafford 10. Assists: Goodwin/Barton 7.

Brooklyn: Durant 30 (8/11, 3/6, 5/5 tl), Irving 24, Warren 12. Rebounds: Durant 9. Assists: Durant 6.

PORTLAND-MINNESOTA 133-112 — Lillard makes 11 triples, tying his franchise record, and the Blazers (15-12) dominate the Wolves, leading from the first field goal after the first tap-off to the final buzzer. All time. Dame closes with 38 points without even having to “bother” to play the last quarter. Minny (13-14) concedes nearly 54% from the field to her opponents.

portland: Lillard 38 (2/4, 11/17, 1/1 tl), Grant 24, Nurkic/Sharpe 14. Rebounds: Nurkic 16. Assists: Winslow 10.

Minnesota: Russell 23 (6/9, 3/10, 2/3 tl), Edwards/Nowell 17. Rebounds: Gobert 20. Assists: Russell 8.