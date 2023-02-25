Siena-Civitanova 0-3 (21-25, 18-25, 23-25)

—

Three sets are enough for Civitanova to close the Emma Villas case. The first two are quite agile, the third more complicated. Zaytsev awarded mvp, two good first sets for Nikolov, excellent entry from the middle of the second set onwards for Bottolo. For Siena, the first opportunity to overtake in Taranto has been postponed, the race for salvation will be decided against Verona and Monza. Zaytsev and Nikolov lead Lube in the first set. The decisive break comes with the tsar’s serve, who, while not forcing, puts the hosts’ reception in difficulty; the good blocking work by Chinenyeze and Nikolov creates a gap of six points (11-17). Pelillo tries the Pereyra card for Bartman, Siena comes back up to -2 with a point from the Argentine (20-22) who however then takes the shot from Nikolov, who is also good at closing the set at the second opportunity. Civitanova immediately starts strong in the second: Zaytsev and Nikolov again, in an instant it’s + 7 (6-13). The Sienese diagonal is still clearly legible from the host wall, the partial seems closed (8-18), when Van Garderen’s serve produces six consecutive points (15-18), three of which thanks to as many mistakes by Yant. Blengini sends him to the bench, Bottolo’s move is effective: immediately a block on Bartman (15-20), then three more balls grounded, including the setpoint one. Siena starts strong in the third (6-1), resists the first attempt to return as guests (9-8) and gets back four lengths ahead with Biglino (14-10). A block by Zaytsev brings Lube back under (16-15), Bottolo’s serving turn completely reverses the situation (17-19). Blengini sends Garcia Fernandez onto the field, many mistakes on both sides of the serve, Civitanova keeps the break and closes at the second opportunity with just the opposite reserve.

Stefano Salvadori