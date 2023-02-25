Clare Ferragni and Fedez are undoubtedly the most talked about characters in recent weeks. The social absence between the two is causing a lot of talk and there are many who argue that the digital entrepreneur and her husband are experiencing a period of crisis. A shot shared in the past few hours, however, would change everything. Let’s find out together what it is.

Peace made between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez? From the latest Instagram Stories that the fashion blogger has shared, there seem to be no more doubts: no crisis in progress between Chiara and Federico. The shot in question portrays two hands, one of which is covered in tattoos, intertwining.

Chiara Ferragni has not attached any caption to the image in question. Needless to say it snap has sent all the Ferragnez fans into a tailspin who are wondering about what is happening to the most talked about couple of these last few weeks. Despite the media chaos they have been involved in, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni they preferred to remain silent and have not yet exposed themselves to the gossip that sees them as protagonists these days.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, crisis returned? Only a few days ago a clue confirmed the rumors about the couple

For days now, nothing has been done on the web other than to talk about the alleged one crisis that Chiara Ferragni and Fedez would be living. The dispute between the couple would have broken out because of the kiss taken between the singer and Rosa Chemical during the final evening of San Remo Festival.

In fact, unlike what many may think, the crisis would not have resulted from the kiss between Rosa Chemical and Fedez but from theexcessive prominence of the latter on the stage of the Ariston Theater. However, while the influencer and the singer remain silent on social media, some sources close to the couple have unveiled a backstory which could confirm the numerous rumors.

Fedez would have been sleeping on it for days Sofa: this is what some people close to the couple have revealed to ‘Vanity Fair’. But that’s not all. The influencer and the singer continue to live in their home in City Life but would sleep in separate beds. Therefore, the news released by the famous magazine would be the first he confirms of the difficulties that the couple would be going through.