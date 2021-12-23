On the second consecutive tiebreak Verona takes home the two points and beats Piacenza. Despite the approaching Christmas, volleyball continues to play uninterrupted especially in this period of Covid emergency. In Verona Piacenza was on the scene in the recovery of the 12th day, postponed for the Covid infections of the Emilians. Piacenza, who hasn’t played for twenty days and who hasn’t Russell (but hadn’t he been negativized?) Goes on the pitch with the same formation with which he had closed, while Stoytchev fielded Raphael and Magalini. Gas Sales starts at all and for the Veronese there is nothing to do. The game seems to take the path of the Emilians, but Verona has a thousand lives and clinging to the dunks of Jensen and Mozic reopens the game. Going to win the second set with a certain authority. Piacenza restarts in the third set with a good Lagumdzija: it looks like the knockout blow for Gas Sales but once again stops when they have the opportunity to close the match. We remain balanced until mid-set, before Mozic and Jensen create the gap that is worth the 2-2.