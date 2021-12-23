GTA 5 was the most followed game on Twitch In the 2021. New World instead wins the primacy among the titles released during this year, even if the gap with the work of Rockstar Games is in fact abysmal.

Here are the top 10 most followed categories on Twitch in 2021:

Just Chatting – 3.1 billion hours GTA 5 – 2.1 billion hours League of Legends – 2.1 billion hours Fortnite – 1 billion hours Valorant – 949 million hours Minecraft – 880 million hours Call of Duty: Warzone – 858 million hours Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 757 million hours Apex Legends 691 million hours It equips 2 – 578 million hours

GTA 5

According to data shared by the Rainmaker.gg and StreamElements report, GTA 5 in 2021 totaled a total of 2.1 billion hours viewed by Twitch viewers. An increase of 1.3 billion hours compared to what was done in 2020, where the total was “only” 764 million hours. A success determined by the continued support for GTA Online, which recently received a new free DLC. In second place we find League of Legends with 1.8 billion hours displayed.

Overall, GTA 5 is the second most followed category on Twitch behind the generic “Just Chatting”, where streamers simply talk and interact with their viewers without playing anything. As mentioned at the beginning, the most followed game on Twitch released in 2021 was New World, Amazon’s MMO, which clocked up 259 million hours overall and placed nineteenth in the ranking of the most followed categories this year.