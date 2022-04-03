Ngapeth and his teammates suffer in Milan, but rise again in the tie break. Tank overwhelmed at home by Sir Safety. Big heart of the Emilians who extend the series by winning 24-22 in the fifth set

LeoShoes Modena dominates two sets, suffers in the other two, but in the end wins the tie break and closes the playoff quarter-final match against Milan in Game 2. Perugia also conquers the Palasport di Cisterna by winning game 2 of the quarter-finals playoffs and flies to the semifinals.

Milan-Modena 2-3 (25-17, 14-21, 25-22, 18-25, 13-15) – At the Allianz Cloud a beautiful match is staged, with high technical content and always over the threshold in terms of adrenaline that rewards Giani’s team who, after a season on the swing and now will have 10 days to prepare for game 1 in Umbria. Still without Chinenyeze, Piazza ranks Milan with Porro on the dribble, Patry opposite, Ishikawa and Jaeschke in the band, Piano and Mosca in the center and Pesaresi free. Giani responds with Bruno in the direction, Abdel Aziz diagonally, Ngapeth and Leal spikers, Stankovic and Mazzone in the middle and Rossini and Gollini alternating in the role of free. It immediately started a very high level match. Both teams make very few mistakes and show that they have studied a lot before the match. Over the distance, however, the Allianz shows that extra bit of competitive nastiness which, mixed with the support of the 3 thousand spectators in the stands and the adrenaline that begins to rise, is worth a mini break. Then Porro takes care of it, with three consecutive aces over Leal, to put on the ice a set with 71% in attack and Jaeschke the star. Modena’s reaction is angry. Giani’s team closes every door on the wall (there will be 7 at the end of the set) and, in fact, breaks the perfect mechanism that Milan had triggered in the first set. The regularity of Ngapeth in attack compensates for some inaccuracies of Leal, the service and the Modena block do the rest and bring the game back to a draw. The “slap” is good in Milan which returns to the levels of the first set. The defense wall is solid and it is above all Leal (also aimed at receiving) to suffer. Modena tries to keep up with Ngapeth and Nimir, but at the end it is Romanò who jokes with the hands of the Emilian wall for the point that is worth the new Milanese advantage. Just as the third set was a photocopy of the first, in the same way the fourth is the second. Modena gets off to a better start, Leal takes back with interest what he had given up in the three previous sets and Nimir returns the sniper to the service that they know very well at the Allianz Cloud. Giani’s team is more orderly and, like a month and a half ago in the regular season, we go to the tie break. A tie break played point to point, with Modena managing a mini break won at the opening and Milan trying to recover. In the end, however, when the turn in Leal’s service in the final seemed to have broken the balance and given Modena the mortgage on the qualification, that of Romanò brings everything back in a draw at point number 13. Then Ngapeth and the long attack of Jaeschke close the contest and give Modena access to the semifinals. See also The signings of Barcelona and a good impression against Atlético de Madrid

Cisterna-Perugia 0-3 (23-25, 20-25, 20-25) – Cisterna fights with ardor, but must give way to the superiority of the opponents. Soli finds Dirlic and Cavaccini again: initial sextet with the diagonal Baranowicz-Dirlic, central Zingel-Bossi, Maar-Rinaldi in the band. Perugia is back from nine consecutive victories (8 in Superlega plus game 1 of the playoffs) and has not lost since the match on January 16 against Trento: Grbic’s battleship shows up with Giannelli at the dribble ready to serve the snipers Leon and Rychlicki. The guests got off to a better start with Solè’s winning attack for 5-3; then error in reception by Cavaccini and Perugia immediately puts the arrow (10-6). Cisterna is, however, ready to sell his life dearly and gets underway with Rinaldi, good at grounding the -1 point. Grbic’s team tries to escape again relying on the plays of the excellent Rychlicki (16-13). Baranowicz’s ace and Leon’s error in reception bring Cisterna back to -1. The pontini fight with determination, but at the end of a very tight partial they have to yield to the guests thanks to the wrong service of Rinaldi. Second set: Cisterna strong part with Maar stamping the 6-4; then Dirlic takes the chair and keeps his 10-7 ahead. Sir Safety reorganizes itself and returns to play as it knows how to do: Gianelli’s block and it is 14-14. The two teams challenge each other openly and the partial flows away with a substantial balance; the formation of Soli in this phase is giving all it has: offensive action of Maar and it is again parity (20-20). From this moment the register of the race changes and Perugia takes over the game: Leon devastating from nine meters, a 5-point break that closes the second fraction and Cisterna, who probably paid for the effort in the final, has yet to succumb (25- 20). For the Pontines so far only 2 winning walls against the 8 of Perugia. Third set: Soli’s men play it all out and with Dirlic’s double ace they go 5-3. The guests, however, remain in control: thanks to Leon’s one-two they reach only one length, then Dirlic’s attacking error restores the distance (12-12). We fight point by point with the biancoblu who try to reopen the games and the formation of Grbic who wants to end hostilities. The second part of the set is a copy and paste of the previous fraction: Cisterna remains in the race until 15-15 thanks to the plays of Dirlic and Maar, then the formation of Grbic takes over and implements the decisive extension. The winning attacks by Leon and Anderson demolish the remaining hopes of the pontini and close the games by giving the deserved semifinal to Sir Safety. See also McLaren completes purchase of 75% stake in Ar

Piacenza-Trentino 3-2 (21-25, 29-31, 25-19, 25-20, 24-22) – After nine defeats out of nine attempts, Gas Sales Bluenergy reverses course, overtakes Itas for the first time, wins Race 2 and takes the quarter-final playoff series to the decisive challenge scheduled for Sunday in Trento. It does so after being 2-0 down and one step away from defeat, deserving the applause of PalaBanca for the reaction shown by the red and white, closing an endless match 24-22 at the tie break. The two technicians change something compared to Race 1: Lorenzetti lines up Lavia returning to the form with three spikers, Bernardi inserts Russell for Rossard, finds Scanferla as free and takes advantage of the under change between Catania and Recine with continuity. An excellent and very lucid Sbertoli gets great answers from his power plants (Podrascanin will close the set with 7 points and 100% in attack) and often calls them into question receiving answers of absolute quality. The guests earn a break right from the center, with the initial 9-6 that immediately sets things straight. Piacenza has a flicker with Lagumdzija and finds parity at 10, but as soon as he arrives shoulder to shoulder with the opponents, Itas stretches again thanks to the block. Russell tries to keep his team attached to the fraction, his ace brings them back to 20-19, but in the final Trento is still more lucid to close, taking the lead 1-0. Gas Sales Bluenergy restarts from service and with Russell’s two consecutive aces to which Caneschi’s is added, the red and white win the 15-10. From the nine-meter line, Kaziyski also doesn’t want to be outdone and finds the point that brings Trento back 15-13. The hosts push on the accelerator again and with the usual Russell seem to have directed the fraction on their side with the 20-15 line. But they did not come to terms with Michieletto who becomes the absolute protagonist bringing back under Itas before giving the baton to Kaziyski, relentless in the end. The hosts have three balls available to close the set but do not exploit them, so they fall 31-29 under the blows of Lorenzetti’s hitter who closes the fraction with 8 points and 70 percent in attack. Trento restarts from where he had finished and immediately extends 5-1; contrary to Race 1 the red and white, with Stern on the field for Lagumdzija, do not accuse and find parity with Recine’s ace and then put the arrow on 10-9 thanks to Russell. Again the American creates difficulties in receiving the guest by finding the 16-12 and this time Piacenza has the merit of always keeping the opponents at a distance who never scare the hosts, good at closing 25-19 with an excellent Stern. Lorenzetti after having granted some changes on the bench to Kaziyski to make him catch his breath, obviously presents him again among the owners in a fourth fraction that begins in the name of balance. Trento gains a couple of lengths ahead of 9-7 but the hosts respond immediately and come back with Recine 13-12. The partial does not find a master because neither of the two teams moves back an inch, at least until Antonov enters and with the service he breaks the fraction up to the ace of 22-18, prelude of 25-20 that brings the challenge to the fifth set. Where Trento starts well with Lisinac’s 4-1 thanks to the serve and again the serve, this time by Kaziyski, gives the 8-4 at the change. It’s not over yet, Gas Sales Bluenergy reopens the race with Antonov’s series in service that brings the red and white back up to 8-7. Two consecutive blocks on Michieletto are worth the red and white overtaking 10-9, a block on Russell the new 11-10 extension. You get to the advantages and at the end of a fantastic match and an infinite fifth set Piacenza closes 24-22 and takes the series to Race 3. See also A-1 female: Kuznetsova super, Cuneo beats Perugia in comeback

April 3, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 20:45)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Super #League #playoffs #Modena #Perugia #semifinals #Piacenza #tames #Trento