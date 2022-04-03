Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Russian attack Archbishop Leo of the Russian Orthodox Church: “For Christ’s sake, awake and condemn this evil.”

April 3, 2022
in World Europe
The archbishop of the Finnish Orthodox Church says he is appalled by the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Finland archbishop of the orthodox church Leo calls on the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church to condemn the war of aggression in Ukraine.

According to the archbishop, Russia’s actions in Butcha and other Ukrainian villages no longer represent the horrors of war, but “extreme human evil.” He says he is appalled that the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church has so far stood by the state leadership to bless this war and even present it as a legitimate “holy” war.

“Now is the high time for the church to realize that it has gone astray. I appeal directly to the Patriarch of Moscow To Cyrillic: Remember the promises you have made before God as bishops and patriarchs, and that they must be accounted once before the Almighty. For Christ’s sake, awake and condemn this evil. Use your influence to promote peace and do your best to end this war. To this I pray humility and wisdom from God, ”Archbishop Leo says in a statement.

