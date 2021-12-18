The absence of Rossini does not stop Modena. On the contrary. Gollini, his substitute, plays a good game and all Leo Shoes are loud with a Kioene, this time too submissive and never able to make the most of their best fundamental, the joke. Only in the first set Cuttini’s team seemed to be able to put Giani’s team in difficulty. But a couple of indecisions in the decisive moment of the set paved the way for the opponents. From that point, the Gialloblù took the reins of the match dragged by Leal (14 points and 52 per cent in attack) and Nimir (14 points and 65 per cent). Too much technical difference with the bianconeri to put together a very foul game both in attack and in serve.

The chronicle

Modena starts very strong (1-4), Padua finds itself on the beaten track (11-9 and then 14-12, with Vitelli’s block). Giani’s team found themselves on Leal’s serve (16-16), but Kioene extended up to 21-19. The bianconeri wasted a couple of tempting opportunities in counterattack and Modena was unforgiving. Overtaking signed by Nimir (22-23), naivety by Weber (who recovers a ball that would have gone out by at least one meter) and a closed set by Nimir (22-25). Padua is too wrong even at the start of the second set and Modena immediately takes off (3-8). The Gialloblù go on 5-10, Padua reacts (9-11), but Leo Shoes does not allow itself other distractions (10-15). Giani’s troop presses hard on the accelerator and closes at 21-25 with a winning first half by Mazzone. The inertia of the game does not change in the third set with Leal’s turn at bat immediately doing damage (4-10). Padua no longer reacts and for Modena everything is easy until the end, with Giani giving space to Salsi in the control room. At 10-17 enters the field, the Japanese Takahashi. With Cuttini sending the whole bench into the field, including Crosato. It ends with an out attack from Petrov.