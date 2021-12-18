A control room convened with an unusual advance, the one on Covid to be held on Thursday 23 with Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. A meeting close to the start of the Christmas holidays with all the precautions that entail in terms of family reunions, travel, restaurants, events on the premises. A prudence heightened by the Omicron variant which is holding half of Europe in its grip and which, although at a decidedly slower pace at the moment, is also beginning to circulate in Italy.

A combination that could lead to new measures to contain the virus. Difficult already from Christmas given the proximity of the meeting called on December 23, more likely for the rest of the holidays. But the data will speak. The Omicron variant diffusion, still contained in our country, could make the difference. Any possible measure, government sources specify to Adnkronos, “will be evaluated on the basis of the latest updated data”.

Several hypotheses on the table. Like the obligation of outdoor masks which, moreover, has already been established autonomously in Veneto, Lazio could also follow. Then there is the hypothesis, which has already been talked about in recent days, of the swab to enter the premises indoors, such as discos, even for the vaccinated. At the moment these are only “hypotheses”, underline government sources, to be verified on the basis of the data gradually arriving and on which the point will be made in the control room of 23. Beyond the holiday discourse, among the topics in discussion also of reducing the duration of the green pass.