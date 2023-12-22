TDespite the groundbreaking ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC remain “no” to the Super League. But he was happy that the world association FIFA and the European confederation UEFA were a little woken up by the ruling, “which curtails their power,” said the football teacher at a matchday press conference on Friday.

The English Premier League club had previously confirmed in a statement that it did not want to start in a possible new Super League and would instead continue to take part in UEFA competitions.

“I agree with this statement 100 percent and have the same opinion as before. But I still like the ruling – I just like that we finally understand that FIFA and UEFA and other associations or whatever can't just do whatever they want,” Klopp said.

The 56-year-old had repeatedly criticized the constantly increasing burden on the professionals due to more and more games. “In football we have to talk about a lot of things and if you only do those things, they like to organize competitions with more games where no one really has a say,” said the former Mainz and Dortmund coach.

In the dispute over the establishment of a Super League in football, UEFA suffered a defeat before the highest European court on Thursday. The ECJ ruled that the major football associations FIFA and UEFA may not make other competitions dependent on their approval and may not prohibit clubs and players from taking part in these competitions.