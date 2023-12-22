He Inter Miami announced this Friday the signing of Luis Suarezwho upon landing in the MLS will meet his friend Leo Messi after shining together in the Barcelona.

The Uruguayan attacker, 36 years old, will also be reunited in Florida with two other illustrious former teammates from the culé club: Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Suárez, who recently returned to the Uruguayan team, will thus compete in the USA in 2024, the year in which the country of stars and stripes will organize the America Cup.

old acquaintance

“Welcome Luis Suárez to the Miami dream,” wrote the team in pink on their official X account to welcome the striker after weeks in which his incorporation had been practically taken for granted.

Luis Suárez during his last game with Gremio at home.

Suárez's contract with his new team will be for one year. Inter Miami, which has among its owners David Beckham accompanied the announcement with a photo of four children sitting back to back with the numbers 9 (Suárez), 10 (Messi), 18 (Jordi Alba) and 5 (Sergio) and the following message: “Nothing more beautiful than playing with friends.”

Suárez and Messi, without forgetting the Brazilian Neymarthey formed a lethal trident in Barcelona that was proclaimed champion of the Champions League and of Club World Cup in the 2014-2015 season

