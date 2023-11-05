On the third day the Marche team reached the tie break with a block from Chinenyeze. The Emilians win 3-0 and are now alone in command. Success also for Trento against Verona while Modena falls at home to Monza. First victory for Padua, 3-2 in Taranto

Civitanova-Perugia 3-2 (20-25, 35-33, 25-21, 16-25, 22-20) — Yet another endless challenge and once again the tie-break of the matches between Civitanova and Perugia. Ups and downs between comebacks and chases throughout the match which saw Lube come out on top in the fifth, capable of canceling out 6 match balls for the Perugians and finishing with Chinenyeze’s block at the first opportunity. Driven by an indomitable Lagumdzjia, top scorer with 32 points and MVP of the evening, Lube interrupted the negative series against Sir Susa which always saw them knocked out in the last 4 matches played. For the fourth match in a week, coach Blengini relies on the sextet lined up in the final four in Biella while Lorenzetti leaves Leon on the bench, fielding Plotnytskyi from the start in the Super Cup-winning sextet. Sir was immediately more reactive on serve and on the Tara-Semeniuk axis the Umbrians broke the score at 5-9. Perugia’s serve and ball exchange were more effective: the match was interrupted halfway through the set to allow medical workers to carry out on stretchers two spectators who were feeling ill in the sector next to the Perugia fans. At the restart, Sir increased its lead (12-18), making the decisive push to end the run. Crazy second set: Lube more concentrated and in the game with Lagumdzjia unstoppable (12 points) who extends to 15-10 but after Lorenzetti’s time out Perugia is reborn and comes back for a photocopy final of the fourth set of the Super Cup: Civitanova wins in the sixth set ball after Sir also creates and misses four. The third set starts again with a draw, with Lube showing good combinations in attack and blocking, with a serve that keeps a less fluid Perugia than usual at a distance. The 19-15 creates a break that Lorenzetti tries to fill with the Herrera card, but Civitanova does not lose concentration and wins four set points for the overtaking, closing at the second with Yant. Sir Susa’s angry reaction at the start of the quarter: Semeniuk scores the 4-8, Civitanova plays the cards Bottolo and Yant but they find brilliance on serve and in attack and further extend the lead (9-16) which smells like a tie-break . Where balance reigns completely until the change of ends: Zaytsev and Lagumdzjia break the lead, Lube replies to which Semeniuk makes it 13-13. Heart-pounding final: Sir gains 6 match balls canceled out by Lube who closes first with a block from Chinenyeze that explodes the Eurosuole Forum. (Mauro Giustozzi)

Piacenza-Catania 3-0 (25-17, 33-31, 25-17) — In the championship it’s another Gas Sales Bluenergy: having forgotten the bad performance in the Super Cup, the red and whites also overcome Catania, obtain their third consecutive success and continue their run at the top of the table. However, it wasn’t easy against Douglas’ team: after a dominated first half, Piacenza suffered the return of the guests who didn’t take advantage of six set points and then raised the white flag and were beaten 3-0. Anastasi changes half the team: he cannot count on Romanò, stopped by an abdominal problem and replaced by Gironi, and also leaves Leal on the bench by inserting Recine, preferring Alonso in the center for Ricci. Manuel Zlatanov also stands out: after six years a Zlatanov returns to the Piacenza first team. The red and whites always remain ahead thanks to an excellent serve and a careful block, then the former Piacenza Tondo drags his team back down with the serve (16-14). From this moment on the field there is only Gas Sales Bluenergy who changes pace and flies without problems to 25-17 taking advantage of Catania’s enormous difficulties in reception, with a first set closed with 18 percent in the fundamentals. At the change of pitch the guests improved a lot and above all they were good in defence, making life difficult for a Piacenza side who took their foot off the accelerator a little. Douglas’ team improves in reception, so at 20 the set still doesn’t have a master. In the final Catania goes ahead and in the festival of errors (everyone makes mistakes, on both sides, in service and in attack) it fails to take advantage of six balls of 1-1 and then concedes 33-31 with a winning diagonal by Lucarelli, the result of an excellent service by Recine. The missed opportunity marks the guests, forced to chase from the start of the third set. Piacenza flies 17-13 and enjoys a quiet finish, in which an ace from Andringa also remains to be noted, as well as another week at the top of the rankings, keeping the lost sets box immaculate. (Matteo Marchetti) See also Erik Ten Hag wants Frenkie de Jong

Modena-Monza 0-3 (19-25, 19-25, 19-25) — “We made a bad impression. For our part, all the fundamentals didn’t work. We have never been able to light up and the victory in Monza is clear.” Words from captain Bruno who finds no excuses in commenting on a one-sided match. There are many demerits of Modena, but this does not take away from what Monza (had already beaten Lube on their debut) was able to do, with a joke that sent the home reception haywire. But also in defense Eccheli’s team was extraordinary, allowing ‘Cachopa’ to highlight Szwarc (71% in attack) who was never stopped by the opponent’s block, but also Takahashi (4 aces) sharp on serve but also punctual in attack. Numbers merciless finals for Modena: 8 blocks for Monza against 2, 4 aces for Valsa, 10 for Vero Volley. First set practically without history, like the entire match played in front of over 4 thousand spectators. Modena immediately suffers three aces at the start of the match from part of Takahashi and Swarc for the initial 6 -3 in favor of Monza. At 3 equal game interrupted due to an injury to Maar’s nose on a ball from Sapozhov. The Canadian is immediately on the court. Juantorena’s winning serve is not enough to shorten the score (5-8). Indeed, it is Monza who commands the set, always maintaining the +2 with a regular ball change and a reception that allows ‘Cachopa’ to manage his attackers. Guests ahead +3 with Szwarc and immediately afterwards with another ace from Takahashi (14-18). Modena’s serve was very foul and not very incisive, with a rarely reliable reception which forced Bruno to constantly move around. Everything was simpler for the other Brazilian random player who plays an excellent match. Galassi’s block on Rinaldi (17-23) effectively closes the set. Second set, Modena tries to reverse the trend, goes up 6 to 4 but then suffers a 6 to 1 break from Monza who comes back ahead with arrogance. Petrella calls an opaque Juantorena to the bench for Davyskiba. Modena continues to highlight problems in reception, Monza shows off the serve and manages to do the rest with the defense. It’s all easy for Eccheli’s team who takes off with Takahashi’s lob. Davyskiba’s serving error (5 errors out of 5 serving for the former Monza player) paves the way for his former teammates who move forward 22 at 16. Set compromised for an unrecognizable Modena without however wanting to take away credit from their opponents. Galassi closes the set 25-19. Third set with Davyskiba still on the court in place of Juantorena. Modena, as in the previous partial, started better then melted away giving the impression of never being able to get into the game. For Bruno and co. resignation almost grows. Szwarc signs the +6 for Monza (12-18) and nothing will change until the end with the match ending with yet another service error from Davyskiba (Paolo Reggianini) See also The positions that America would seek to strengthen in 2023

Verona-Trento 0-3 (18-25, 17-25, 15-25) — The thousandth race in Trento’s history coincides with a great success in Verona. The Italian champions maintain their unbeaten record in the championship. The great protagonist of the match was director Riccardo Sbertoli, orderly in serving his teammates and extraordinary in serving with 5 aces. With him, Michieletto performed well (15 points with 56% in attack and 5 winning blocks) in addition to the usual great contribution offered by the central pair Kozamernik-Podrascanin. The start immediately promises sparks and balance, with the two teams alternating in command of the score (0-2, 5-5 and 9-8). In the second half of the set Rychlicki and Lavia (scored with a block on Grozdanov) made the Italians accelerate (21-17), who then on the wings of enthusiasm flew towards the external advantage (25-18) thanks to two points from Kozamernik . Riding the wave of enthusiasm, Itas Trentino also started strong in the 2nd set. Stoytchev introduces Jovovic as director for Spirito but the Italian champions don’t stop and with an incisive serve they fly 2-0. Last partial where the score does not change: with Sbertoli serving (four direct aces in his epic rotation), the yellow-blues spread (16-12 and 19-12), quickly closing the scores and taking home the three points in match number thousand of their history.

Taranto-Padova 2-3 (22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 18-25, 16-18) — It’s only the third day but the match between Taranto and Padova already offers important points for survival. Pallavolo Padova won the match after a thrilling tie-break in the fifth set and in one fell swoop achieved their first victory and first points of the season. Taranto starts off tight and suffers a total of 10 serving errors in the first set (3 by Russell) and makes the task easier for Padova who, however, puts much more concentration into it, especially in the block-defense phase. The point of 17-20 for the Venetians is emblematic thanks to a defensive miracle by the former player Falaschi, followed by a rise under the net in bagher by Crosato, finalized by the diagonal dunk by Desmet (top scorer of the first partial with 6 points and 86% efficiency in attack). The hosts try to get closer (19-21) but Padova manages to reach 25 first. Too bad to be the real one, Taranto enters the field with the eyes of a tiger in the second set and immediately bludgeons under the net and from nine meters (1 only error compared to the previous 10), soon accumulating a nice set of points ahead (9-3, 13-7) which forced the coach of the Venetians, Cuttini, to already play the two time outs and a substitution (Cardenas for Desmet in band). Taranto spreads (18-11), to the point of creating an unbridgeable gap (20-12). The protagonist of the partial was the American center Jendryk with 7 points (5 out of 5 in attack and 2 winning blocks). In the third set, another sprint start for Taranto (4-0, 8-3). Coach Cuttini changes opposite (in Guzzo for Garcia) and slowly Padova nibbles away at points and gets closer again. Lanza and Russell miss two consecutive attacks (9-8) and the Apulian coach Mastrangelo brings out his opposite, Russell and inserts Sala. Padova with a double attack in the center of Plak finds the equalizer 11-11. Gioiella Prisma lights up again thanks to a newfound fluid ball change (16-13). In the meantime, Garcia returns for Guzzo in Padova’s ranks, but the Dominican opposite doesn’t perform well and an error on his part gives the home team a +4 (18-14). An advantage that was managed until the end of the partial closed by a peremptory block from Lanza on the newly introduced Cardenas (25-20). In the fourth set coach Mastrangelo confirms Sala opposite in the starting six. Padova slyly takes advantage of Taranto’s fluctuating ball change and goes to +5 (3-8) without even too much effort. A fruitful turn at bat by Plak favors +6 (12-18) with the Ionian reception in difficulty. Padova takes advantage of it and Crosato’s block on Sala at 15-21 represents the final bell before the tie-break bell finally rings with a support from Garcia (18-25). The fifth set is characterized by balance from which Lanza then decides to stand out and is the protagonist of the first break (9-7). Taranto also goes to +3 (11-8) but Padova is not there and Plak signs the new equalizer with an ace (11-11). New counter break from Taranto with an attack from Gutierrez and an ace from Russell (13-11). New tie 13-13. We go to the advantage after Padova cancels a match point in Taranto at 14-13. The seal on the heavy success of the Venetians is put on the wall (on Russell) Garcia. (Giovanni Sarracino) See also Sampdoria, Audero the hypnotist: the goalkeeper more and more penalty savers

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 10.46pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Super #League #Civitanova #wins #marathon #Perugia #Piacenza #knocks #Catania