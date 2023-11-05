Interlagos never disappoints. The piste just outside São Paulo is famous for memorable moments. Pelé, for example, watched idly as the Schumacher brothers raced to the finish line in first and second place. He should have waved the finishing flag. But the football icon, is there a word, had sweated through his efforts – the flag was already in his hand. That was 2002.

On the other hand, the six-time “World Footballer of the Year” Marta flawlessly beat Max Verstappen in the Red Bull as the winner of the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday. Second after 71 laps (306 kilometers) was McLaren driver Lando Norris, ahead of Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. The Rhinelander Nico Hülkenberg (Haas) remained in twelfth place without any points. “It was just a matter of managing the tires. It was a very good race again,” said Verstappen.

Leclerc crashes on warm-up lap

“It couldn’t have gone better,” said the defeated Norris. “But it seems like Max always has an answer. “That’s a shame,” he said with a wink. “We are still not fast enough to beat Verstappen,” commented McLaren team boss Andrea Stella. “But we are satisfied.”

While everything went smoothly when crossing the finish line, things got strange before the chase began. Verstappen’s starting position after his first rival, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, second fastest in the time hunt on Friday, spun off the track on the formation lap. At least it was no fault of mine: “I ran out of hydraulics and then the rear tires locked up. “I couldn’t do anything anymore,” Leclerc told Sky broadcaster.

When the starting lights went out shortly afterwards, Norris reacted quickly and only needed a few hundred meters to race from fifth place to second. Heading out to hunt? McLaren was most likely to challenge perennial winner Verstappen at the third-to-last Grand Prix of the year. The Papaya racers don’t wear down the tires as much as those from Mercedes, Ferrari or Aston Martin.







Norris also held his own when the race had to be stopped and restarted following a crash involving Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Alex Albon (Williams). However, Norris was initially unable to seriously pressure Verstappen. “Let’s accelerate a bit,” he heard from the pits. Easy said. A third of the ups and downs over 71 laps had been completed when Verstappen, who had already won the sprint race ahead of Norris the day before, was three seconds ahead.

Mercedes disappointed

Norris, for his part, kept Alonso at bay. The Spaniard – he won his first title here in 2005 – had complained about the devastating condition of the old asphalt. However, he got along just fine in his company car, which had recently run out. The fact that, as it became known on Sunday, the tour in Interlagos will remain in the program until 2030 is likely to be an opportunity for the organizers to give the piste a general overhaul. The often-maligned Lance Stroll came fifth and completed a result for Aston Martin that gives hope after weak performances.

The majority of the 90,000 spectators at the Autodrom Carlos Pace had Lewis Hamilton in their sympathies. It has been many years since a Brazilian fought for victories in Formula 1. At least Hamilton is an honorary citizen. But the Brit, who was chauffeured around the track in a vintage Mercedes before the start and held an oversized Brazilian flag in his hands, merely circled in midfield and ultimately finished eighth. Colleague George Russell was out.







“An inexcusable performance,” said race director Toto Wolff about the weak team result. “It was so bad.” Because Hamilton didn’t let his stablemate, who was at times faster, pass, who had clinched the last Mercedes victory to date a year ago, the former industry leader’s fortune continues to hang awry.

Pérez despairs of Alonso

Norris made no progress at the top. Verstappen drove towards his fourth victory in a row. A fight for third place broke out behind Norris. Sergio Pérez and Alonso dueled bitterly. The Mexican had already passed the Spaniard before he had to let him go again.

Verstappen’s stablemate showed improved form after the disaster at the home race a week ago, which was urgently needed. Pérez is fighting against Hamilton for second place in the championship, but above all for a cockpit next year. Nevertheless, he was 0.053 seconds behind Alonso at the finish. “I thought my podium finish was over,” said the Spaniard, who found his way back to the podium for the first time in five races. “We are already experimenting to understand the car even better next year.”

In Brazil, Verstappen trumped the next champion of his guild in terms of Grand Prix victories. In the summer he overtook Ayrton Senna. With his 52nd career win, he now overtook four-time world champion Alain Prost. The next one could happen this year. If Verstappen wins the remaining Grands Prix in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, he will have 54 victories to his name. That would put him ahead of Sebastian Vettel.