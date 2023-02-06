Monza drew 2-2 with Sampdoria in the 9th minute of added time. The penalty kicked by Pessina was decisive. Stankovic’s team had led 2-1 up to there thanks to Gabbiadini’s brace. Petagna’s goal in the middle. Monza shows up with the good suit of 3-4-2-1 and Palladino uses Petagna as an offensive reference by choosing Machin and not Rovella in the middle of the field. Stankovic draws his sampdoria with the 4-4-2: Lammers and Gabbiadini the strikers. Caprari tries to warm up the evening in the 6th minute with a diagonal that doesn’t tighten enough after receiving Petagna’s discharge. Sampdoria’s reply comes shortly after with a maneuver closed with a header from Gabbiadini that Di Gregorio blocks on the ground. It was Stankovic’s team that broke the 0-0 draw. Caldirola makes light Gabbiadini who manages to buy him the time and position to unload a left on which Di Gregorio can’t do much. After 12′ the Dorians are ahead. Monza struggles to score in front with slow supplies that don’t arrive and if they arrive they are wasted by a decidedly harmless Petagna. But he is the one who brings Monza back into the game. Enveloping action that starts on the right and blossoms on the left with Carlos augusto crossing. Palladino’s center forward defends the ball, turns quickly, anticipates Nuytinck and passes Audero on the left. The draw comes in the 32nd minute. The first half ends like this.