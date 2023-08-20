Brilliant Azzurri on the way to the World Cup: the Jazz winger scores 26 points, Spissu and Polonara do well too. New Zealand tomorrow

Sixth victory for the Azzurri in preparation for the World Cup scheduled in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia from 25 August to 10 September. In Shenzen, China, Italy beat Brazil 93-87 in the first of two games of the Solidarity Cup.

Pozzecco’s Azzurri got the better of Brazil after their success over Australia in Melbourne. Best Italian scorer Simone Fontecchio with 26 points (it is his record equaled after the 26 scored last September 3 against Greece at the EuroBasket in the Milan group). In double figures also Stefano Tonut (16 points), Marco Spissu (11 points and 7 assists), Giampaolo Ricci and Achille Polonara (11 points).

The match — The beginning is all Brazilian: Huertas leads his team with points and assists and Italy immediately reaches -11 (8-19) before getting back on track with a three-pointer from Fontecchio and a triple from Spissu (14-19) . At the end of the first quarter, however, a new opponent breaks due mainly to Dias and for the green-and-gold it is +13 at the first siren (14-27). The entry of Datome and Spagnolo, in the quintet returning with Pajola, Ricci and Severini, is the shock that was needed: the Alba point guard slips in the first two points of a partial that the Captain brings to 8-0 with two consecutive triples (22-27). Things went on and on and Brazil still extended with Neto but Italy was there, and led by Fontecchio (14 points after the first 20 minutes) they returned to the locker room at 38-44. See also Covid today Italy, 60,191 infections and 184 deaths: March 8 bulletin

Upon returning to the field in just under 3 minutes it is a draw and an overtaking (49-48). From here on we proceed point by point up to the blue mini break with a basket at Fontecchio di Fontecchio and a triple by Ricci for 62-58. The free throws of Spanish close the fraction 64-61. Three minutes from the end, Italy rises to +10 (84-74), but two Brazilian triples call everything into question 120 seconds from the end (84-80). The match heats up: Caboclo and Melli end the match prematurely after a contact between them and a consequent “explanation”: technician and fifth foul for both. On the pitch it was spectacular with a super action finished with an assist from Spissu for Tonut. Yago doesn’t complete the game from three and Fontecchio closes the contest with the usual 3 points. Tonut fixes the score at 93-87 from the line.

The program — The Azzurri will be back on the pitch tomorrow 21 August against New Zealand for the last friendly match before their debut at the World Cup next Friday in Manila. See also War, Dragons cut out. The greats of the Earth decide without Italy

August 20 – 12:36

