On Sunday, Pope Francis urged a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Niger.

“I follow with concern what is happening in Niger, and I join the call for peace and stability in this country and in the Sahel region,” the Pope told those present in St. Peter’s Square.

The Pope indicated that he hopes that “the efforts of the international community will result in a political solution as soon as possible for the benefit of all.”

On July 26, the elected Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, was overthrown by military personnel.