Civitanova-Perugia 2-3 (25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 32-34, 12-15) The most exciting match and the hardest thing to do. All in one evening when he competed in his fifth Italian Super Cup in Perugia, after an endless match with the usual Lube Civitanova. Not only was Sir down 2 sets to 0. But in the fourth she canceled out the beauty of 6 match points in Civitanova before going on to win the match in the tiebreak, after well over 2 and a half hours of match. The first success of Lorenzetti, the coach who won the scudetto with Trento and is a return to success for Sir who had not yet won anything in 2023, after a terrible end to last season. Today another story begins and it begins in the best way for the Umbrians.

What a swing

—

Blengini and Lorenzetti, the two coaches, do not cause any surprises and the teams that take to the field are those announced with Perugia leaving the injured Plotnytskkyi on the bench and sending Semeniuk onto the field. Obviously the opposite is the Polish-Tunisian Ben Tara, decisive in the semi-final. Lube fields the same 7 that overwhelmed Piacenza the night before. And Civitanova also starts this final off great with a wild Lagumdzija (6 points in the first set with 67% in attack) and 4 points from Zaytsev who is increasingly at ease in the “new role”. Perugia sends some signals, but often has to chase and Ben Tara passes with less regularity than what he did with Trento. The Umbrian attack focuses more on Leon. There is always at least a break advantage for Lube who has no difficulty closing the set even if Lorenzetti tries to make some changes. Perugia ahead in the second set even with a 4 point lead, but it’s not enough. A serve from Yant (entered for Nikolov) seals the draw at 19 while a counterattack from Lagumdzjia leads to the overtaking of Lube (22-21). It is the appetizer for Civitanova’s second success, which thus puts a good claim on the Cup. Blengini starts again with Yant on the pitch, while Lorenzetti confirms the starting lineup. The wall of Civitanova continues to keep a good guard (unlike that of Perugia), but Ben Tara has warmed up his arm and keeps Sir in line with Civitanova. Zaytsev unleashed on the other side with the two teams always paired. Then Zaytsev and Lagumdzjia lead Lube to overtake (21-20), Civitanova seems close to the knockout blow, but here the explosive power of Ben Tara comes out first and of Leon afterwards who nail the Marche players with a series of devastating serves. The match gets longer. Nikolov returns to the pitch. Lube starts again (8-6). We continue with a team leading by a maximum of 2 points until after the 20th, when Lube decides that it wants to close. But Perugia cancels the break at 23. And here is the best part of the match. Perugia cancels six match balls, six in a crescendo of pulsating emotions and on the fourth ball to close the set Ben Tara takes care of bringing everyone to a tiebreak. In the fifth Lube started well, but Perugia immediately took the right break and defended it until the end.