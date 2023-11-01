The Brazilian Grand Prix is ​​one of those events particularly awaited by fans. The reason lies not so much in the history or spectacularity of the track, but in its technical complexity which often gives rise to fun races. The variety of Interlagos makes the search for set-up extremely complex, also dampening the superiority of the dominant cars during the season, which in recent years have rarely been the authors of solos in Brazil. If you add to it the strategy often set on two stops to cope with the high tire degradation, the result is one of the liveliest weekends on the calendar.

Efficiency, but not only

The first major compromise in preparing the set-up for Brazil concerns the correct level of downforce. The first and last sectors of Interlagos present two important extensions, where the DRS activation zones are located and where 300 km/h can easily be reached, characteristics that would require a low load configuration. In its central part, however, the circuit winds through a toboggan of curves of all types, where aerodynamic load becomes an important requirement. The key to success as always lies inefficiencyi.e. the ability to release sufficient load at the price of low resistance to progress.

However, the load alone is null without balancing, the search for which in Interlagos proves to be equally complex. In fact, the average lap speed in qualifying is not particularly high, around 215 km/h, lower when compared to tracks like Japan and Qatar. In fact, the long straights are contrasted with low-traffic curves, such as hairpins 8 and 10 where the stability of the rear, the traction on exit and the mechanics of the suspension stand out. One of the difficulties is prevention understeer at low speeds, something where Red Bull and Verstappen don’t always excel.

However, the Brazilian system offers a fair variety of curves. In fact, there is no shortage of medium-distance bends, including the first Chicane and turn 9, to which are added the high-speed bends such as 4 and the double 6-7, where they pass the 4 lateral gs. In similar contexts, the priorities for balance shift towards the front, in search of a car that is responsive to steering inputs. Once again the difficulty lies in finding the optimal compromise, playing with the balance at high and low speeds without this becoming a source of imbalances.

High degradation

After the 2200 meters of altitude in Mexico City, Formula 1 descends to the 800 meters of Sao Paulo, which still represents the second highest altitude on the calendar. The rarefaction of the air is far from the 22% of the Mexican racetrack, but still remains at a non-negligible 10%. The cars are still able to release sufficient downforce, unlike Mexico, even with the most loaded configuration the actual downforce level was in line with the values ​​of Monza. Thus general grip increases again, supported by an asphalt whose grip returns to average, after the particularly slippery one encountered in Mexico.

The road surface is particularly abrasive, but Pirelli predicts that the race pace will be dictated mainly by the management of thermal degradation. The Italian supplier is bringing back last season’s C2, C3 and C4 compounds, expecting a two-stop strategy. Also noteworthy are the static inflation pressures, 23 and 21 psi for the front and rear respectively. The pressures of both axles turn out to be lower than in 2022 by precisely 1 psi, something that it hasn’t happened since the last Bahrain Grand Prix. It thus further increases the level of general grip, meeting those cars that suffer from a more unstable rear.

The repeated traction phases of the central sector require careful management of the rear wheels, which however will not be the only element to monitor during the race. From the data collected in previous editions, Pirelli reports a general balance between the longitudinal and lateral forces on the tires, a reflection of a track that offers corners of all types. Finally, temperature management, both in excess and in excess, should not be overlooked. In fact, Interlagos has 9 left-hand bends versus only 5 right-hand bends, almost all concentrated in the central part of the track. This means that along the third and first sectors the left front tire works little, tending to lose temperature with the risk of going outside the optimal window of operation.

The values ​​in the field

During the season, on tracks where aerodynamic efficiency prevailed, we saw how Red Bull and Ferrari enjoyed a fair margin over the competition, while on tracks full of fast corners the world champions’ first opponent was McLaren. Come on more varied and complex circuits insteada description that coincides with that of Interlagos, the values ​​between the top four teams have often been more balanced, albeit with a small margin in favor of Red Bull.

The 2023 edition sees the return of the Sprint format, as already happened in 2022. At the time, Red Bull was unable to find an adequate set-up in the only free practice session available, instead achieved by Mercedes, who took victory in both races. In 2023 it happened that on some weekends the Brackley team found the right thing with the set-up straight away, as happened for example in Austin, but struggled on Fridays on other tracks, including Mexico. Friday could be the decisive day in Brazil, when it will be understood who will be able to count on a suitable set-up for the rest of the weekend.