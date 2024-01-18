The NFL announced this Thursday that the American singers Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day will be the stars of the pre-show of the Super Bowl LVIII which will take place in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada next February 11.

Post Malone, the most listened to artist of 2019 on the Spotify platform and winner of nine 'Billboard Music Awards' in 2020, will sing the traditional 'America the Beautiful', a song composed in 1893 that exalts American patriotism.

Last June, the creator of hits like 'I Fall Apart', 'Psycho', 'White Iverson', 'Better Now', among others, received the 'Hal Davis Starlight Award' from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Reba McEntire, member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Bowl, will be in charge of singing the United States national anthem before the title game of the NFLMcEntire has won over 50 awards in his career which includes 35 number one singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide.

He has had participations in television, film and theater; for which she has been nominated for a Golden Globe and acclaimed on Broadway.

Singer and activist Andra Day will perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing', known as the 'Black National Anthem', written in 1900 by James Weldon Johnson, which has been included in the NFL's pre-repertoire since 2020 , after the protests that were generated by police brutality and racial injustices that caused the death of George Floyd that year.

Andra Day, nominated for Grammy for 'Rise Up', she also stood out as an actress in the film 'The United States vs. Billie Holidaywhich earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars and two Golden Globes for Actress in a Dramatic Film and Original Song.

These artists complete the musical table that will be led by Usher, the American star who has triumphed with a mix of Soul, Rock and Hip hop, who will be in charge of starring in the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

It will be the second time that Usher appears in the halftime show, the first was in 2011 at Super Bowl XLV held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in which the Packers beat the Steelers 31-25.

