Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs, new American football champions

Came the day! This Sunday, February 12, is Super Bowl LVII, the National Football League final -NFL, for its acronym in English-, game in which the champions of the National Conference and the American Conference face each other.

Thus, from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, located in Arizona, United States, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle for the win.

In Colombia, the game starts at 6 pm and is broadcast by the ‘Espn’ channel, as well as the ‘Star +’ platform.. But fans’ eyes will also be on the halftime show, which was traditionally sponsored by Pepsi and 2023 marks Apple Music’s first year at the helm.

With this change came a big announcement: Rihanna is the artist in charge of such a show, which marks her return to the stage after five years.

With his win and Tom Brady’s retirement, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, known simply as Patrick Mahomes, becomes the face of the NFL. He was voted the most valuable player in the game. 10:17 p.m. Kansas City champion! Four hours after the start of this game, the Kansas City Chiefs became the winning team. It is his third victory in Super Bowl history. 10:15 p.m. The Chiefs go ahead The Kansas City, Missouri-based team at this point already have the title all but won. With 11 seconds to go the score is 38-35. See also Sports schedule for Sunday, October 16 10:00 pm Eagles tie The score was tied at 35-35 after a new touchdown. Despite having been the leaders in the previous quarters, in the latter they saw their rival team take the lead. There are less than five minutes to go before the game ends. 8:50 p.m. The second part begins The first two quarters ended with a field goal by Elliott, which represents a wide lead for the Philadelphia Eagles. The artist closed her 13-minute presentation with ‘Diamonds’. 8:30 pm Rihanna shines at the halftime show Dressed in red and with ‘B*tch better have my money’, the singer from Barbados lit up the stage. Her presentation was full of hits, including ‘Work’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Wild Thoughts’. 7:38 p.m. Hurts fumbled After an error by Jalen Hurts, the ball was left alone, an opportunity taken by Kansas to score. Minutes later, he vindicated himself by scoring a rushing touchdown, the second of the night, and leaving the score 14-21. 7:27 p.m. Start the second quarter The second quarter begins and the Philadelphia Eagles score again, leaving the score 7-14 thanks to AJ Brown. 7:00 p.m. The score is equalized 7-7 Quarterback Jalen Hurts scores for Philadelphia 0-7. Within a few minutes Chiefs marks his first touchdown. 6:50 p.m. Eliminate Eagles touchdown Philadelphia Eagles scored the first touchdown, but it was ruled out after on-field review. 6:38 p.m. Kansas City pitches first Kansas City on the road had the opportunity to choose one side of the coin that the chief officer would flip. The same team won the toss, so they will throw first. 6:25 p.m. See also Two dead and five deceased in shooting in Los Angeles, United States the hymns sound ‘America the beautiful’ sounds in the voice of Babyface. Chris Stapleton takes the stage to sing the United States anthem and in sign language is Troy Kotsur, winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in ‘CODA’. 6:18 p.m. The teams enter the field The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the AFC, and the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC, walk onto the field. The French DJ Snake, famous for hits like ‘Middle’, ‘Let me love you’ and ‘Taki Taki’, gave a show prior to the start of the match. 5:00 pm start transmission Around 75,000 people gathered at the Glendale Stadium in Arizona. At this time the previous transmission of the game began.

More news

Daisy Contreras

LAST MINUTE writing