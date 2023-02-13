Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs, new American football champions

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown.
EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown.
This is their third championship title in history. Relive here minute by minute.
Came the day! This Sunday, February 12, is Super Bowl LVII, the National Football League final -NFL, for its acronym in English-, game in which the champions of the National Conference and the American Conference face each other.
Thus, from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, located in Arizona, United States, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle for the win.
In Colombia, the game starts at 6 pm and is broadcast by the ‘Espn’ channel, as well as the ‘Star +’ platform.. But fans’ eyes will also be on the halftime show, which was traditionally sponsored by Pepsi and 2023 marks Apple Music’s first year at the helm.
With this change came a big announcement: Rihanna is the artist in charge of such a show, which marks her return to the stage after five years.
Kansas City champion!
Four hours after the start of this game, the Kansas City Chiefs became the winning team.
It is his third victory in Super Bowl history.
The Chiefs go ahead
The Kansas City, Missouri-based team at this point already have the title all but won. With 11 seconds to go the score is 38-35.
Eagles tie
The score was tied at 35-35 after a new touchdown. Despite having been the leaders in the previous quarters, in the latter they saw their rival team take the lead.
There are less than five minutes to go before the game ends.
The second part begins
The first two quarters ended with a field goal by Elliott, which represents a wide lead for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rihanna shines at the halftime show
Dressed in red and with ‘B*tch better have my money’, the singer from Barbados lit up the stage. Her presentation was full of hits, including ‘Work’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Wild Thoughts’.
Hurts fumbled
After an error by Jalen Hurts, the ball was left alone, an opportunity taken by Kansas to score.
Minutes later, he vindicated himself by scoring a rushing touchdown, the second of the night, and leaving the score 14-21.
Start the second quarter
The second quarter begins and the Philadelphia Eagles score again, leaving the score 7-14 thanks to AJ Brown.
The score is equalized 7-7
Quarterback Jalen Hurts scores for Philadelphia 0-7.
Within a few minutes Chiefs marks his first touchdown.
Eliminate Eagles touchdown
Philadelphia Eagles scored the first touchdown, but it was ruled out after on-field review.
Kansas City pitches first
Kansas City on the road had the opportunity to choose one side of the coin that the chief officer would flip. The same team won the toss, so they will throw first.
‘America the beautiful’ sounds in the voice of Babyface.
Chris Stapleton takes the stage to sing the United States anthem and in sign language is Troy Kotsur, winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in ‘CODA’.
The teams enter the field
The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the AFC, and the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC, walk onto the field.
start transmission
Around 75,000 people gathered at the Glendale Stadium in Arizona. At this time the previous transmission of the game began.
More news
Daisy Contreras
LAST MINUTE writing
