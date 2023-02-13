Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs, new American football champions

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs, new American football champions


Kansas City Chiefs, American Football Champions

Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown.

This is their third championship title in history. Relive here minute by minute.

Came the day! This Sunday, February 12, is Super Bowl LVII, the National Football League final -NFL, for its acronym in English-, game in which the champions of the National Conference and the American Conference face each other.

Thus, from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, located in Arizona, United States, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle for the win.

In Colombia, the game starts at 6 pm and is broadcast by the ‘Espn’ channel, as well as the ‘Star +’ platform.. But fans’ eyes will also be on the halftime show, which was traditionally sponsored by Pepsi and 2023 marks Apple Music’s first year at the helm.

With this change came a big announcement: Rihanna is the artist in charge of such a show, which marks her return to the stage after five years.

With his win and Tom Brady’s retirement, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, known simply as Patrick Mahomes, becomes the face of the NFL.

He was voted the most valuable player in the game.

Kansas City champion!

Four hours after the start of this game, the Kansas City Chiefs became the winning team.

It is his third victory in Super Bowl history.

Eagles tie

The score was tied at 35-35 after a new touchdown. Despite having been the leaders in the previous quarters, in the latter they saw their rival team take the lead.

There are less than five minutes to go before the game ends.

The second part begins

The first two quarters ended with a field goal by Elliott, which represents a wide lead for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The artist closed her 13-minute presentation with ‘Diamonds’.

Rihanna shines at the halftime show

Dressed in red and with ‘B*tch better have my money’, the singer from Barbados lit up the stage. Her presentation was full of hits, including ‘Work’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Wild Thoughts’.

Hurts fumbled

After an error by Jalen Hurts, the ball was left alone, an opportunity taken by Kansas to score.

Minutes later, he vindicated himself by scoring a rushing touchdown, the second of the night, and leaving the score 14-21.

Start the second quarter

The second quarter begins and the Philadelphia Eagles score again, leaving the score 7-14 thanks to AJ Brown.

The score is equalized 7-7

Quarterback Jalen Hurts scores for Philadelphia 0-7.

Within a few minutes Chiefs marks his first touchdown.

Eliminate Eagles touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles scored the first touchdown, but it was ruled out after on-field review.

Kansas City pitches first

Kansas City on the road had the opportunity to choose one side of the coin that the chief officer would flip. The same team won the toss, so they will throw first.

The teams enter the field

The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the AFC, and the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC, walk onto the field.

The French DJ Snake, famous for hits like ‘Middle’, ‘Let me love you’ and ‘Taki Taki’, gave a show prior to the start of the match.

start transmission

Around 75,000 people gathered at the Glendale Stadium in Arizona. At this time the previous transmission of the game began.

Daisy Contreras
LAST MINUTE writing

