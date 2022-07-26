The non-arrivals of Dybala and Bremer, blocked for some time, are indicative: the Nerazzurri’s approach to the big names in European football cannot be interrupted

Dybala has been waiting for Inter for long weeks, confident that Marotta will complete his project: get rid of a couple of forwards to make room for him. The Argentine was happy with the Nerazzurri offer, but at a certain point he had to give up: Roma better, even if they don’t make the Champions League, compared to this uncertainty that could even jeopardize his World Cup. Minus one. Bremer also wanted Inter, he too was (was) convinced that his future would be the Nerazzurri. Except that even here, among the defenders, someone had to come out – Skriniar or De Vrij – so that there was room for the Brazilian. He waited, he prevaricated, until Juve gave up De Ligt: at that point the bianconeri had the resources to overcome their competitors and the Turin defender ended up like Dybala, who had evaporated.

Minus two. In a few days, in a few hours, Inter have lost two players (and what players). But football men know that games can be lost even if you make the right choices and in advance, because sometimes you hit the post, or maybe take two. The worrying aspect in this story is, if anything, the sense of powerlessness transmitted by the Nerazzurri club. The news of the last few hours is that Zhang will not sell Inter. Over the months, and now over the years, rumors of a change of hands by the club have been running around; indiscretions fueled by the objective difficulties that the very rich father of the young Steven has encountered at home. See also Perisic: "At Tottenham I bring experience, but I will work hard, happy to find Conte"

the idea – Now, however, something has changed: the owners of the Nerazzurri are planning to move forward. A good sign, from a certain point of view, because it confirms Zhang’s attachment to Inter, which had the undisputed merit of rebuilding through major investments (one above all, Conte) by giving them back the Scudetto. In other respects, however, the choice of ownership to remain in the saddle has different contours. Opposites. Inter are among the largest and most prestigious clubs in existence: they have won three European Cups and, in total, nine international trophies; she is the last of the Italians to have been queen of Europe; has fans scattered around the globe. A club of this size needs a president who can guarantee that he can compete at the highest level anywhere, even in the Champions League, while respecting his global vocation. A goal that Zhang set out to achieve when she took over the company. See also WRC | Rally Estonia, PS5: Evans concedes the poker

Market and victories – But today is it still in a position to hit it? If we think of the last two summers, the doubt is legitimate: a year ago Lukaku and Hakimi flew away, twelve months later Dybala and Bremer missed. The managers, in particular Marotta and Ausilio, often move quickly and with imagination. Even in recent weeks, faced with the prospect of having to close the market for more than 50-60 million, they managed to bring Romelu back to Milan (an operation never seen before) and to block two of the most disputed pieces on the market. Vain effort. Let’s be clear, we do not believe that Inter should have taken Dybala and Bremer to build an even exaggerated staff, but because – with them in the group – it would have been easier to manage the market. It would have been less difficult, for example, to convince one of Dzeko and Correa to choose a different path: having Lukaku, Lautaro and Dybala in front of them, they would have understood that there would be little space. And even the negotiations for the sale of Skriniar, if Bremer had been the Nerazzurri, would have been dealt with without the anxiety of weakening the team. If Zhang intends to stay, no one can take Inter from him. God forbid. But make sure you don’t take something away from the Inter fans: the path towards the big names in European football cannot be interrupted. See also Arrivabene: "Dybala? I was exulting, I didn't see ... Renew? It's not just Paulo"

