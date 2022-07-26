Boxing | Robert Helenius, ready for “something big” in the coming months, is fighting for his position as a World Cup contender

The Finnish boxer holds on to his status as a WBA World Championship contender.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren has told that Robert “Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder a match is tuned in between. About that tweeted also a boxing reporter Michael Benson. The match would possibly take place in October.

Wilder is a former WBC champion, he has 42 wins and one draw on his list. Two losses have come by knockout in the last two matches Tyson Fury against. Helenius has 31 wins and three losses on his list.

Helenius has beaten the Pole in his two previous matches by Adam Kownacki. He was supposed to get the status of a World Championship contender, but after the first victory he got the title of WBA gold champion.

Helenius is currently ranked second in the WBA. Still, he believes in his position as a World Cup contender.

Skysports in the interview, Helenius states that he is interested Anthony Joshua– Oleksandr Usyk – about the winner of the match.

“I should definitely be next. Every knockout after me is potash. If I’m not made the mandatory challenger after Usyk’s next fight, we only have one option. My lawyers are very confident that the WBA has messed this whole thing up, so I’m confident in my position .”

In the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match on August 20, the WBA, WBO and IBF championships will be decided. Helenius has asked the WBA to confirm his challenger status. However, there are other contenders in the queue, such as the WBO Joe Joyce.

Helenius says that he is focusing on training and that he will follow the situation regarding the match between Usyk and Joshua and the subsequent challenge.

“I’m in a good position for something big in the coming months, that’s for sure.”

If the Wilder match takes place, Helenius already has a feel for the opponent. Helenius was preparing for his second Kownacki match together with Wilder.