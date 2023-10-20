Sunak was the latest Western leader to visit Jerusalem on Thursday to show support for Israel and try to negotiate a way to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Later on Thursday, Sunak met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, where he urged the use of Saudi leadership in the region to support stability, stressing fears that the Hamas attack and Israel’s response could ignite regional unrest.

Mohammed bin Salman assured Sunak that the attacks on civilians in Gaza were a “heinous crime and a brutal assault” and warned of “dangerous repercussions” if the war between Israel and Hamas expanded, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

His office said that during the talks in Egypt, Sunak will stress “the need to avoid regional escalation and prevent further unnecessary loss of civilian lives.”