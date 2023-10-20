Diplomacy | Canada announced the withdrawal of 41 diplomats from India

The suspected murder of a Sikh activist is causing tension between the two countries.

Canada has pulled 41 of its diplomats out of India after the country threatened to withdraw diplomatic status on Friday. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

Relations between the two countries have been inflamed due to the suspected murder of a Sikh activist in the summer. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has said that his administration has credible evidence of India’s involvement in the bloodshed. India has denied any involvement in the events, but it should have been killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar as a terrorist.

Nijjar pushed for a homeland for the Sikhs in India, where the minority group could live. British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC according to which Canadian intelligence officials had warned him that his life was in danger.

About two percent of Canada’s population is Sikh, and about five percent have ancestry from India.

Canada’s of the foreign minister Melanie Jolyn according to India’s threat to remove the status of diplomats was unprecedented and unreasonable. 21 Canadian diplomats remain in India.

According to Joly, Ottawa is not going to take countermeasures to prevent the situation from escalating further.

“Canada will continue to defend international law that applies to all nations, and we will continue discussions with India.”

Canada’s Minister of Immigration Marc Miller in turn, said that the number of embassy staff dealing with immigration matters will decrease with the departure of 41 diplomats.