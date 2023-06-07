This year, after the approval of the Union CongressMexico will not have a national time changeor at least that was what was thought at the end of last year, since a new rumor has emerged on social networks where it is stated that the government of Mexico would be considered reset daylight saving time.

The foregoing is due to the fact that, according to the information circulating on the virtual platforms, the rates of the Federal electricity commission (CFE).

And it is necessary to remember that at the end of the last century the famous summer time began to be applied with the main argument that increasing the clock by one hour would make more use of sunlight and, with this, it would be possible to save electric energy.

However, the Federal Legislative Power concluded, last month of October 2022that the savings in electric light bills issued by the Federal Electricity Commission were minimal, while this schedule caused different physical and mental suffering in people.

Now, after this Tuesday, June 6, 2023, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was questioned about whether summer time could be reestablished due to the increase in electricity rates, it has caused the rumor to break out on social networks that this is going to happen.

Nevertheless, The Mexican federal president rejected the consideration of reapplying summer time in Mexicowhile denying that the elimination of this has caused an increase in the CFE electricity rate.

“We have not had increases in consumption beyond what is being demanded by economic and population growth. The daylight saving time was a very good decision. It was accepted by the majority of people (its elimination). There are studies that prove that health was affected by the so-called summer time change,” the Federal Executive emphasized.

Meanwhile, López Obrador maintained that, so far in his government, the prices of the electric powerassuring that it is about political issues and attacks from their opponents.

Therefore, we can assure that, up to now, It is not contemplated that the summer time will return to Mexico. However, it must be remembered that in states like Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León this one is still activeThis is due to border issues with the United States.