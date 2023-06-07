Marochko: Armed Forces of Ukraine are making unsuccessful attempts to counterattack in three directions

Ukrainian troops regularly make unsuccessful attempts to counter-offensive in three directions in the zone of special military operation. This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (NM LPR), retired Andrei Marochko, in an interview RIA News.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is trying to launch an offensive in the Kupyansk, Krasnolimansk and Donetsk directions. “The enemy regularly carries out offensive actions in the zone of responsibility of the Southern Group of Forces, in the Luhansk tactical direction, but has not achieved significant success,” Marochko said.

He stressed that all attacks of the Ukrainian army are reflected, and therefore it returns to its previous positions, while suffering significant losses.

Earlier, American columnist Jamie Dettmer said that Kyiv’s counter-offensive was more like a prelude to “full-scale actions that have yet to begin.”