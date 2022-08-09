In the 1970’s, actors Olivia Newton-John and John Travoltalived a “summer Love” starring in the iconic movie musical “Grease” (in Latin America “Vaselina”), a story set in the 50s and directed by Randal Kleiser, where played the characters of “Sandy” and “Danny”.

“Summer love happened so fast, I met a girl who was crazy about me, I met a boy cute as can be”, sang the characters of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, during one of the scenes of “Grease”.

Unfortunately, British-Australian actress, singer and activist Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73., in the comfort of your home in Santa Barbara, California, United States. The sad news was released by her husband John Easterling, through her social networks.

Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

In his social networks, the American actor and singer John Travoltayielded a emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John, his beloved “Sandy”.

“My dearest Olivia, you made our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible, I love you so much. We will see each other down the road and we will all be together again, yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

John Travolta’s emotional message, in memory of Olivia Newton-John.



Olivia Newton-John it was a symbol of triumphs and hope for more than 30 years, by sharing with his thousands of followers his Fight against breast cancer. Your healing inspiration and expertise pioneer with plant medicinecontinue with the bottom of the Olivia Newton-John Foundationdedicated to the plant medicine and cancer research.

In the statement that she shared on social networks, her husband asked her friends and fans of the actress, that instead of flowers, family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the same weekend his father died. After a long treatment, she recovered. In 2012 he suffered againbut kept it a secret in 2017, he announced that he had cancer for the third time; He was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his spine. At the time of her, she shared that she underwent radiotherapy, she also had natural therapies and consumed cannabis oil for pain.

Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, brothers Sarah and Toby Newton-John, nephews Tottie, Fiona, Brett Goldsmith, Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, Pierz Newton-John, Jude Newton-Stock , Layla Lee, Kira, Tasha Edelstein, Brin and Valerie Hall.