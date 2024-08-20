This week a new edition of Gamescom Opening Night Livewhich marks the starting flag for the exhibition that takes place every year in Cologne, Germanywhere many companies bring their best games so that the public can try them before their release. And here we have been waiting for the most relevant announcements of the broadcast, with some surprises and other things that have been rumored for a long time.

Here is a summary of the most relevant points:

Terry’s gameplay in Street Fighter VI

New gameplay from the DLC is shown Terry Bogard for Street Fighter 6. In this we see him executing some typical movements of his games Fatal Fury. The will arrive September 24th as paid content.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Trailer

A new video is released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6in which we see a fragment of the campaign that will be included to satisfy the players who want to experience the single-user experience. The October 25 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Gearbox reveals the existence of Borderlands 4

Not long ago Take Two announced the official purchase of Gearboxand with it a new big game announcement had to come, that’s why at the conference they showed the first trailer for Borderlands 4. It will arrive in el 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Persona 3 Reload collaboration with Persona 5

New collaboration announced Persona 3 Reload with Persona 5in which we will see some characters like Joker enter the fray. The episode expansion Aigis is launched September 10th.

Dying Light: The Beast Revealed

After a long time of waiting by fans, it is finally announced Dying Light: The Beast, single player experience in an open world map filled with zombies and more dangers. It will arrive PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It does not have a date yet.

New trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

New video revealed Dragon Ball Sparking! Zeroin which they show us more characters that will be in this edition. It will arrive on October 11th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

King of Meat from Amazon Games is presented

On behalf of Amazon Games has been shown King of Meat, multiplayer where users choose characters to defeat waves of enemies and advance through levels. It will reach PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. There is no release date.

Release window for Dune Awakening

New gameplay video released Dune Awakeninga game that will have touches of action but also of western RPG. It will arrive in the first months of 2025 for PCthey haven’t confirmed the consoles yet.

More Monster Hunter Wilds videos

Capcom doesn’t want that Monster Hunter Wilds go unnoticed next year, which is why they have released a new trailer with story and gameplay. The game will arrive in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025, There is no specific date confirmed yet.

Genshin Impact is coming to Xbox consoles

With a new trailer it is confirmed that Genshin Impact coming to consoles Xbox. The confirmed date is next November 20 on the platforms Series.

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves Release Date

They release a new video in which we finally see the release date confirmed for Fatal Fury: City of Wolves. The time comes April 24th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



Starfield: Shattered Space finally has a release date.

It is confirmed that Starfield: Shattered Spacethe next one will arrive September 30th for consoles Xbox Series X/S and PC. They have not said if it will be included in Game Pass.

First gameplay of Sid Meiers Civilization VII

Firaxis finally releases a first gameplay of Civilization VIIa game that promises to be the most complete of the franchise, with many options to modify and cities to manage. It is launched on February 11 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Release date for the Secret Levels series

They confirm that the December 10th The series called will be released Secret Levels. The same one that will take an original story with cameos from various video game worlds. It arrives at Prime Video exclusively.

First gameplay of Batman Arkham Shadow

This year Gotham City returns to virtual reality with Batman Arkham Shadow, and in Gamescom A new trailer with lots of gameplay has been released. It launches in October 2024 for Meta Quest 3.

New look at Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 gameplay

A game that could not be missed at the presentation was Kingdom Come Deliverance 2which has a medieval style that will immediately catch the attention of fans who are already new to the franchise. A new gameplay trailer was released at the event. It will be released on February 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Marvel Rivals Release Date

The O-style shooterwatch, Marvel Rivalshas also been present with the confirmation of its release date. It will be released next month. December 6 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Masters of Albion by Peter Molyneux presented

The new game is presented Peter Molyneux called Masters of Albionwhich is noted as an RPG with resource management, which then switches to third-person perspective to defeat enemies. So far it is only confirmed to reach the PC.

New trailer for Little Nightmares 3

Bandai Namco is not left out of the equation and they present a new trailer of Little Nightmares 3. Which on this occasion is being developed by Supermassive Games and its original creators. It will arrive next year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

More Diablo IV Previews: Vessel of Hatred

A new trailer is released for Diablo IV: Vessel of HatredDLC content coming on October 8th. They reveal themselves to the characters known as mercenaries.

New trailer, release date and confirmation for PS5 for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

To almost finish the ceremony a new trailer has been released Indiana Jones and the Great Circlein which they revealed at the end that the game is coming to platforms Xbox and PC on December 9th. In turn, the arrival is confirmed PS5 for spring of 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country revealed

To finish it is confirmed Mafia: The Old Countrya game that will continue the franchise, finally being a completely new release, given that we have had remasters of the previous ones before. It does not have a release date, it is only mentioned that there will be a gameplay in December. It will arrive in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

This concludes the most relevant announcements of the Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live.