Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat reported on the surveillance operation for the “Juárez Juangabrielísmo” festival, which has already been defined to ensure the safety of the thousands of attendees expected for the different events. Víctor Sauceda Morales, operational director of the SSPM, stated that the human and technological resources available to the corporation will be used so that the events that will take place from August 23 to September 1 will take place without incident. There will be mobile command centers that are connected in real time to the platform of the Emergency and Immediate Response Center, from where video surveillance will be carried out and the actions to be carried out during the Festival will be coordinated. Surveillance and prevention tours will also be reinforced with radio patrols and four-wheelers in the surrounding areas and parking lots assigned to be used during those days. For the closing event, which will be a concert at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad, the following parking lots will be available: Las Lilas, Parque Extremo, Parque Los Pinos, and the Cheramis sports field, and if necessary, more spaces will be made available, which will be patrolled constantly. Sauceda Morales said that the work will be carried out jointly with the General Coordination of Road Safety and Civil Protection, for the safety of those attending the festival.