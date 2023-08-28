The second vice president of the Government and acting Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, remains firm in her idea of ​​making the non-consensual kiss from Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso her unseemly gestures in the box of the stadium for the women’s soccer final and her subsequent grotesque explanations, a feminist cause that puts an end to the macho system that in her opinion prevails in Spanish football. That was the main reason for the meeting that she held this Monday with Amanda Gutiérrez, president of the majority Spanish women’s soccer union (Futpro).

According to Sumar, there are currently only 38 women out of 411 members within the FEF. That is to say, barely 9% of the staff of the body that governs the destinies of Spanish football. For this reason, because it considers that the Spanish Football Federation is in breach of the parity obligation established in article 47 of the Sports Law, the party that leads number three of the Government of Pedro Sánchez has filed a new complaint with the Higher Sports Council and sent a letter to the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta.

Denounces structural machismo



Díaz advocates “refining the personal responsibilities that Rubiales committed, but also intends to deploy all the powers of the Labor Inspectorate to comply with equality in our country” and “correct the pay differences that female athletes have.”

Sumar has set itself the goal of ending differences such as a soccer player receiving 16,000 euros in her minimum salary and a soccer player, “for being a man,” 180,000 euros. “There is no reason to justify it,” Díaz argued while denouncing “structural machismo” and “restore legality.” He insisted that it is about “defending legality” against the “harassment and discrimination” of women in a context of “great social alarm.”

In this line, Sumar has also requested and with an “extraordinary character” the new board of directors of the FEF to dissolve “immediately” so that a new one that complies with this parity can be appointed. Right now, the acting president is Pedro Rocha, who replaced Luis Rubiales last Friday after being suspended by FIFA for three months as a precautionary measure.

Sumar demands that it correct a “deficiency” in the new Sports Law, approved on December 30, 2022 by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. Yolanda Díaz argues in that letter that the new regulations do not have a sanctioning regime and, therefore, it is necessary to incorporate a regulation into the law so that all those sports associations and federations that fail to comply with the new law can be sanctioned.