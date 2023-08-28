Despite having been crowned champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demand is always high and that is why it is currently hit by being eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where it said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to return to conquer the domestic tournament of the semester, which will be the Professional League Cup, in which he debuted against Argentine Juniors, as a visitor, with a 3-2 defeat in a great game.
More news about River
Fortunately for them, the revenge came quickly and it was in the first game at home, against Barracas Central, beaten 5-1 with a double from Pablo Solari and an outstanding performance from De la Cruz. We review what is coming.
The “Millionaire” will travel to Liniers to play next Saturday against Vélez, starting at 9:30 p.m. “Fortín” is one of the teams that is fighting for relegation, and comes from losing against Independiente.
Demichelis’s team will once again be local, where they are always strong, against Arse, which is in decline.
The “Dean” will visit the “Millionaire”, who will be local for the second time in a row here.
After being local for two dates in a row, “Millo” will go to the South of the suburbs to play against Banfield.
On the great and long-awaited date of the classics, the most important match will be the Superclásico between Boca and River. It will take place at La Bombonera and it will be a before and after for both teams, depending on the result. There is no stipulated date yet.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#River #play #matches #Demichelis #team #match #Barracas
Leave a Reply