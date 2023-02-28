Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday morning witnessed the launch of the activities of the second session of the Sharjah International Education Development Summit, under the slogan “Employing innovation, research and technology to develop education”, at the headquarters of the Sharjah Education Academy in University City.

The summit, organized by the Sharjah Academy for Education, in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Education, aims to explore the most important tools and techniques used in the science of improvement related to the development of educational systems, in addition to examining the role of each of those concerned with the educational sector, administrative roles, and educational materials. And the rules and procedures used and their impact on each other, using the tools of the experimental method to come up with new knowledge that would contribute to improving educational conditions and educational performance.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, after which Dr. Muhaddithah Al-Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of the Sharjah Education Academy, delivered a speech in which she expressed her thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for honoring the opening of the summit, and His Highness’s constant and continuous interest in the educational sector in the Emirate of Sharjah. improve and develop it.

The Chairwoman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority referred to the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, in the bright march of the Emirate in general, and the education that His Highness worked to develop and make it a unique and bright experience. Experiences: The first is improvement, which should aim to raise the level of student achievement, and is related to the need to improve the educational system as a whole, starting with the classroom, in which work is based on three aspects: the teacher, the curriculum, and the student, which requires the support of a specialized team that understands the needs of the field, and supports the teacher. To move the educational process from the traditional system to attractive education. The second: Improving the school environment is a priority, whether beautifying the school building and its classrooms and not ending with improving the road from home to school and working to make the journey today reassuring for the guardian, attractive to the student. I am proud of the one who qualifies and trains teachers to carry the trust, and the generous honor of establishing the Sharjah Education Academy, which has become a specialized center for improving and developing teacher skills.. As for the fourth lesson: it is perseverance, close follow-up, and standing on the smallest details of caring for our students.. because every student is our son and he is a member of Our family.

Marianna Nisila, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the country, addressed a number of cooperative areas that will contribute to the development of the educational process in its various aspects, which show the importance of the education environment, such as teacher training, early childhood programs, and educational leadership, pointing out that investment in early education aims to Encouraging child participation, in addition to scientific research that measures the quality of education, and avoiding challenges in the future.

Dr. Timothy Knowles, President of the Carnegie Endowment for the Advancement of Education, expressed in his speech their happiness, as an institution specializing in education, for the participation of the Emirate of Sharjah in its ambitious programs for the development and improvement of education, which have yielded many bright aspects that can be built upon in the future.

The President of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Education referred to the fruitful cooperation with Sharjah in the areas of achieving the goals set to improve public education, providing solutions to major and difficult education challenges, and benefiting from innovation and accurate classification of scientific institutions, which contributes to the development of their experience.

Then Zach Eagle, a student from the United States of America as a model for qualified students in improving education, talked about the importance of the process of improvement in learning and education for the learner, and his ambition as a student in that, calling on the rest of his colleagues to help teachers and self-development.

The audience watched a dialogue presentation by the two students, Aisha Ibrahim Al Hosani and Fatima Al Amiri, from Tarim American Private School in Sharjah, in which they discussed the efforts of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy in developing and improving the educational environment, which was reflected in the levels of students in the private schools of the Emirate of Sharjah. The child, Rayan Al-Obaidli, from the Kindergarten of the School of Scientific Creativity in Sharjah, gave a speech on behalf of the students of the Emirate of Sharjah, in which she expressed her thanks to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for His Highness’s great support for childhood in various fields, and His Highness encouraging children to read and love science, which made Sharjah a beacon of education.

a tour

Prior to the opening ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, was briefed on a number of distinguished student projects presented by a group of school and academic students, and listened to an explanation about these educational models that reflected the creativity and innovation of their designers with the facilitation and improvement they provided. For the educational process, while a short film was shown about the Center of Excellence for Education Development, which dealt with its goals, mission and areas it targets.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated four hybrid classrooms, as a distinctive addition to the academic facilities at the Sharjah Education Academy. During his tour, he was briefed on modern technical equipment that provides classes with an interactive classroom experience that ensures the involvement of students in classes and online participants with the same efficiency, in line with the diverse educational needs. It contributes to raising the level of performance in the classroom. During his tour, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about the modern smart systems used in the classrooms, which will enable both faculty members and students in the academic track to use learning techniques and tools with high efficiency, as these systems have flexibility with which modifications can be added according to the variables of teaching and learning technology in the future. Each of the classrooms is equipped with three high-resolution interactive screens, smart whiteboards, which are electronic platforms that support the process of communication between the teacher and the student, in addition to a camera for reading files, a high-resolution tracking camera for the teacher, a high-resolution classroom camera, multi-signal microphones, and controllable lighting. electronically. The opening of the summit and the tour, alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, were attended by Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, Omar bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Head of the Human Resources Department, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of officials and members of the Sharjah Academy Board of Trustees For education, specialists in education from inside and outside the state.

Center of Excellence

At the end of the opening ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the signing of the document launching the Center of Excellence for Education Development, which is an applied research center that aims to study the best international practices in education that have achieved excellence in light of the continuous changes in this sector and transform them into distinct tools and practices for the educational field. The center sets short and long-term goals that focus on capacity building, stimulating innovation, and exploring the future of education in order to reach attractive and effective learning methods.

The document was signed between the Sharjah Academy for Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Education. It was signed by Dr. Muhadtha Al Hashemi, President of the Academy, Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Authority, and Dr. Timothy Knowles, President of the Foundation.