Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with global partners, revealed a new date for the launch of the Zayed 2 ambition mission, and this date was set on Thursday, March 2, at 9:34 am UAE time. This date is subject to change depending on the extent to which the technical reason for the postponement that occurred yesterday was addressed.

Because something happened to the ground systems, the mission teams unanimously agreed to verify the defect that prevented the data from confirming that the Falcon 9 rocket had been fueled for launch.

The mission was scheduled to launch aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral space base, in Florida, in the United States, yesterday, to the International Space Station, before a technical problem occurred at the last moments that caused the cancellation of the mission. launch process.

Dragon vehicle

The mission will be launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon vehicle, from Cape Canaveral space base, in Florida, in the United States, to the International Space Station. The Dragon vehicle is manufactured by SpaceX and used by the commercial energy program of “NASA”. Since 2022, it has completed three successful missions to the International Space Station, and is scheduled to launch tomorrow on its fourth mission with the Crew-6 crew.

The Crew Dragon Endeavor spacecraft broke the record for the longest space mission by an American crew, which was registered in the name of the “Resilience” vehicle on May 2, 2021, as “Endeavour” succeeded in spending 280 days in space, becoming the record holder for spending the longest possible time. away from Earth’s gravitational pull.

The Falcon 9 missile launches from platform No. 39A and is reusable in two stages, as it was designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transportation of people and payloads to Earth orbit and beyond. The world’s first reusable orbital rocket. After the successful launch, the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor spacecraft will separate to begin its trajectory towards its destination, the International Space Station, at a speed of approximately 17,500 miles per hour.

The mission control crew in Hawthorne, California, will observe a series of automated maneuvers that will guide the “Endeavor” vehicle, until the docking process is completed within minutes with the International Station, and then open the door of “Harmony”, which is the station’s vehicle docking unit. For its part, the vehicle was designed The docking station is autonomous and automated, but the crew can take command, if necessary.

23 hours

The spacecraft’s journey to the International Space Station lasts about 23 hours, and Sultan Al Neyadi will work by profession as a mission specialist within the “Crew-6” mission team, and he will conduct 25 scientific experiments on board the International Station, during the 6-month mission.

Al-Neyadi completed the advanced training program at the US Space Agency “NASA”, after more than 20 months of theoretical and practical training, to become professional and ready for all types of space trips, whether long or short, whether trips to the International Station or on American spacecraft, within an agreement Cooperation between the UAE and the United States to send an Emirati astronaut on the first long-term mission of 6 months, which will be launched in the spring of next year aboard the International Station.

The pilot’s training journey began at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA, in September 2020, when, in the first year of the same year, he began taking accurate measurements for gloves that play an important role in facilitating the movement of pioneers during the performance of the mission, and protecting them from accidents that may occur, and from The harsh environment, followed by the completion of the first routine mission training at the station, which included computer systems, equipment storage and location, communication with ground stations, and at the end of 2020 he underwent EMU suit measurements.

Al-Neyadi underwent a number of training and equipment, including allocating a week to try more than 200 items of food and beverages in the Food Systems Laboratory at NASA, to choose their favorite items on the “menu” in the form of canned food and compressed bags, including meat, vegetables, soup, coffee, dried fruits, and others. .

The Emirati astronaut also completed extensive training on the robotic arm at the Canadian Space Agency, which included carrying out operations to support spacewalk missions, picking up cargo vehicles and handling external payloads, in addition to the experience of wearing the full white pioneer suit, with the helmet, which requires 45 minutes to wear it completely and install the equipment. attached to it, which acts as a sort of mini spacecraft, by providing astronauts with the environment and equipment required to stay in space, and walk in it.

sanitary isolation

Dr. Hanan Al-Suwaidi, the doctor of the astronauts Sultan Al-Neyadi and Hazza Al-Mansouri, supervises their health during the isolation period, to ensure their complete readiness, within a medical team that supervises the mission crew during this sensitive period, during which the astronauts must enjoy their full fitness and physical readiness. mentally and psychologically, in order to prepare them to start their scheduled mission.

Sultan Al Neyadi and the SpaceX Crew 6 team also successfully completed the quarantine period, which extended for about two weeks, in order to make them fully ready for the mission, within a clean environment, to avoid contracting any diseases prior to launch, and the quarantine period aims to prevent any bacteria from spreading in the vehicle. Space X Dragon Endeavor, and on the International Space Station, while the mission’s astronauts underwent daily training and physical equipment, and followed up on various medical procedures and tests.

launch rules

The mission will launch within Expedition 69 to the International Space Station, which will, among its tasks, install the final parts of “iRosa”, which are the solar panels that are installed on the International Space Station, in addition to conducting experiments and scientific research.

On the launch date, the SpaceX Crew 6 team will move to the launch base at Cape Canaveral at the NASA Kennedy Space Center, where there are specific steps and traditions performed by NASA astronauts, and the Crew 6 crew will follow. Before the launch, which includes the crew leaving the quarantine to the launch pad, through two Tesla cars, where the first includes astronauts Stephen Bowen, the mission commander, and Warren Hoberg, while the second car carries Sultan Al-Neyadi and Andrei Fedyaev, the mission specialists, followed by a look. On the rocket, then sign on the white wall before entering the spacecraft, right up to the last step, which is entering the Dragon capsule, and making the final preparations before the launch.