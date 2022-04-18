Hadramout (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continues to distribute the “Ramadan Meer” in the various governorates of the brotherly Yemen, including the Mukalla Rural Directorate in Hadramout Governorate, where thousands of families benefited from basic foodstuffs provided by the authority to support the humanitarian situation and meet the needs of the brothers in Yemen during the holy month of Ramadan. This is in the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said that this aid comes within the initiatives undertaken by the UAE on the Yemeni arena to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni brothers. He added that the Red Crescent Authority is doing its best to enhance its humanitarian response on the Yemeni arena, and to meet the Ramadan needs of families targeted by the Authority’s initiatives in Yemen. Ahmed Suleiman Al-Akbari, Director General of the Mukalla Countryside Directorate, praised the humanitarian and development role of the UAE in Yemen in general, and in Hadhramaut in particular, appreciating the humanitarian initiative undertaken by the UAE Red Crescent by presenting the Ramadan season, expressing his appreciation for the directives of the rational leadership of the UAE. and its humanitarian initiatives.

The beneficiary families expressed their joy at this initiative, expressing their deep thanks and appreciation to the UAE, leadership and people, for this great help and humanitarian gesture, stressing that these food baskets came at the right time, pointing out that obtaining foodstuffs has become difficult in light of the crises it is going through. country and the significant rise in the prices of these materials in the domestic market. It is noteworthy that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has distributed, since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, about 10,000 food baskets out of 30,000 baskets, which will be distributed during the coming days of the blessed month of Ramadan to people in need and those with limited income in the districts of Hadhramaut Governorate.